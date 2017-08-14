Eminem Lists Suburban Michigan Estate for 42% of What He Paid 14 Years Ago

SELLER: Marshall B. Mathers III, a.k.a. Eminem

LOCATION: Rochester Hills, MI

PRICE: $1,999,000

SIZE: (approx.) 17,500 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Marshall B. Mathers III, a man much better known to the world simply as Eminem, hung a $1.999 million price tag on a multi-acre estate in the upscale Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills. Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t take a mathematics genius or even a calculator to see the 15-Grammy winning rapper, record producer and actor, who also took home an Oscar in 2002 for Best Original Song “Lose Yourself” from the moved “8 Mile,” faces an astonishing $2.75 million loss on the property that he purchased in 2003 for $4.75 million. And that’s not even counting his two dozen-plus years of carrying costs and improvement expenses not to mention any associated real estate fees.

The gated and largely wooded 5.69-acre spread, about 30 miles due north of downtown Detroit near the end of a long cul-de-sac where it backs up to the Stony Creek Metropark Golf Course, is anchored by a sprawling stone-faced mansion of no discernible architectural vernacular that measures in, per online marketing materials, at around 17,500-square-feet with five en suite bedrooms and a total of seven full and three half bathrooms. Online listings don’t include any photographs of the interior of the hulking, multi-winged main residence — there are, however, a handful of images of the various outbuildings — but do show they include an 800-square-foot formal living room and a formal dining room that extends a baronial 40-feet from end-to-end plus a nearly 600-square-foot family room and a titanic “great room” that at 40-feet-long and 32-feet-wide measures in at a small house-sized 1,280-square-feet.

The estate’s various outbuildings include a guardhouse, an octagonal poolside cabana with kitchenette and a two-story detached guesthouse with what listing descriptions describe as a “wild game room.” The grounds provide a gated circular driveway and a couple of ancillary motor courts located at either end of the house, vast stretches of lawn bordered by dense stands of mature trees, a reedy private pond with a short dock, a swimming pool and spa and a lighted outdoor tennis/basketball court with open-air viewing pavilion.

As noted by Realtor.com, the estate placed 10th on a list a random list of the “Top 10 Rapper’s Mansions of 2016” but is nonetheless being sold “as is,” which along with the lack of interior images suggests there might be some updating and improvements required to bring the place up to speed.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker