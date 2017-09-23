Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery List Glassy 1950s Hollywood Hills Architectural (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLERS: Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $1,995,000

SIZE: 1,889 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery would like to lighten their by-any-standard considerable residential real estate load and listed a dynamic 1950s architectural perched high and, hence, privately above a pin-drop quiet canyon street in the Cahuenga Pass area of the Hollywood Hills at $1,995,000. The design and décor savvy “Grey’s Anatomy” star and the low-profile music producer purchased the property in April 2008 for $1,226,000 and current marketing materials show the two-story residence, a boldly angular, tree-house inspired assemblage of vast glass panels and white stucco volumes prudently grounded atop a sturdy flagstone plinth, is configured with three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,889-square-feet.

Unconventionally arranged as an “upside-down” house, the main entry is on the lower level and the primary living spaces situated on the upper floor with polished concrete floors and an adult playhouse vibe provided by an eclectic collection of artwork, thick stacks of vinyl records and a colorful, carefully curated hodgepodge of noteworthy vintage furniture. The glass-walled living room features a slender stone-built planter box with a handful spiky cacti and a massive, asymmetrical flagstone fireplace, the also glass-walled dining room appears to float breezily in the surrounding treetops and the kitchen is expensively fitted with stainless steel cabinets and commercial-style appliances. Two guest/family bedrooms and a bathroom are snuggly tucked away on the lower level while the master suite on the upper floor, deluxely fitted with electronically operated window shades, has a glass slider to a flagstone-paved patio with fire pit and built-in barbecue. There’s also a functional outdoor bathtub just outside the master bedroom, an outdoor shower tucked discreetly along the side of the house and an amorphous walled terrace with lagoon-style swimming pool and spa nestled into a sunny clearing of the tropically planted hillside.

Pompeo and Ivery own at least four other snazzily renovated and jazzily decorated homes on both the West and East coasts. In Los Angeles, the couple’s primary residence is a 16,000-square-foot Mediterranean villa squirreled away in the gated and star filled Laughlin Park enclave in Los Feliz where some of their neighbors include Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, will.i.am., David Fincher and Kristen Stewart. Designed in the 1930s by architect Paul Revere Williams for silent film star Antonio Moreno, the imposing mansion was acquired in October 2009 for $3.475 million, extensively rebuilt and expanded, decoratively done up in high style by famously flamboyant designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard and photographed for the November 2014 issue of Architectural Digest. The couple’s L.A. holdings also include a 1920s Spanish Revival bungalow on a prominent, elevated double lot in the historic Whitley Heights ‘hood above Hollywood, purchased in 2005 for $1.35 million, as well as a low-slung, early 1980s Buff and Hensman-designed beach retreat with panoramic ocean and coastline views on nearly an acre along Malibu’s coveted Encinal Bluffs they scooped up in March 2014 for $6.365 million from powerhouse sitcom writer/producer and “Friends” co-creator Marta Kauffman.

Back in July 2011, the house-proud West Coast-based couple decided they wanted an East Coast vacation getaway and quietly paid $925,000 for a thickly wood and an exceptionally secluded parcel of almost 8.5 acres in the Noyac area near Sag Harbor in the Hamptons. Their intention was to custom build a large main residence and convert an existing, hand-built cabin to a guest cottage but, after they bought and embarked on a major renovation of their Malibu home, plans for the main house were scuttled and the existing hand-built cabin was radically revamped into a seriously sophisticated but still comfortable and cozily homey contemporary take on a classic barn that was recently featured and fawned over on the Architectural Digest website.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland