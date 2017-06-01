Ellen DeGeneres Sold One of Two Wilshire Corridor Condos at a Loss (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $6,000,000

SIZE: 3,813 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and “Scandal” actress Portia de Rossi sold one of their two ultra-luxe condos at the ritzy Beverly West tower along L.A.’s affluent and heavily trafficked Wilshire Corridor for, according to online listings, exactly $6 million. The sale price is not only $1.5 million under the original asking price of not quite $7.5 million but also notably less than the last asking price of $6,995,000 not to mention a pocketbook punishing $200,000 below the $6.2 million they paid over the summer of 2014 for the 3,813-square-foot unit that has two-bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

A private elevator vestibule opens to a loft-like, open-concept living, dining and kitchen with high ceilings, art-friendly white walls, imported hand-cut flannel grey stone floor tiles and floor-to-ceiling windows fitted with iPad controlled automated shades. The kitchen, with over-sized center island and snack counter, anchors one end of the generously proportioned rectilinear room and is expensively outfitted imported black lacquer cabinets, dollar bill green stone countertops and all the high-end name-brand appliances money can buy including a built-in coffee maker. Both bedrooms have custom fitted walk-in closets and sleekly luxurious en suite bathrooms, one of which features a free-standing soaking tub daringly positioned next to floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a panoramic view all the way to and beyond the Sunset Strip and the Hollywood Hills.

Slender, glass-railed terraces offer in one direction an urban view of the apartment tower lined Wilshire Corridor and in another across the manicured greens and fairways of the tony L.A. Country Club toward the small knot of towers that comprise the Century City skyline. Residents of the Beverly West are pampered by 24-hour valet and doorman services, a premium security apparatus and an extensive fitness facility with Pilates studio. There’s also a landscaped common terrace with barbecues and an outdoor saltwater swimming pool and spa.

The condo shares the building’s 12th floor with just one other unit that is currently owned by DeGeneres and de Rossi and for sale at $7.995 million. The celebrity real estate property gossip column staples’ always shifting property portfolio also includes a low-slung 1960s contemporary in a particularly plush pocket of Beverly Hills they scooped up in an off-market deal in late 2015 for $15,995,000 as well as a lavishly appointed 16.88-acre estate in the affluent mountains above Santa Barbara they acquired in May 2013 for $28.8 million and set out for sale on the open market earlier this year with an asking price of $45 million.

