Chat show host, design maven, and veteran avocational real estate investor Ellen DeGeneres is, once again, trying to sell or rent one of the two luxury condos she and wife Portia de Rossi own at the high-toned Beverly West tower along Los Angeles’s Wilshire Corridor.

The house-sized condo, more than 3,800-square-feet with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is listed at a smidgen under $7 million and is also available for rent at $23,500 per month. The couple purchased the mid-floor, city-view condo over the summer of 2014 for $6.2 million and first attempted to unload it just a few months later for a sliver less than $7.5 million.

An elevator opens directly into a roomy foyer and capacious combination living/dining/kitchen space with stone tile flooring and massive floor-to-ceiling pictures windows fitted with custom remote controlled shades. At one end of the expansive space, a sleek and expensively appointed kitchen features imported lustrous black cabinetry, money green stone counter tops, and top grade appliances.

The Beverly West, a 21-floor apartment house that borders and overlooks the fairways of the ritzy L.A. Country Club, offers residents 24-hour doorman, concierge and valet services, a state-of-the-art fitness center with Pilates room, an outdoor saltwater swimming pool, a common terrace with barbecue grills, and what listing details describe as “State Certified security.”

DeGeneres and De Rossi, stalwarts of the property gossip columns for a decade or more, buy and sell multi-million dollar homes as often as some folks change their sheets. They previously owned spectacular properties in Malibu, Montecito and the Santa Ynez Valley and, in addition to the two Beverly West condos, their property portfolio currently includes a mid-century residence secreted down a long, gated driveway in Beverly Hills that was snatched up in on off market deal in late 2015 for not quite $16 million as well as a stunningly picturesque, approximately 17-acre spread in Santa Barbara they acquired in 2013 for $26.5 million.

listing photos: Westside Estate Agency