Ellen DeGeneres Slashed the Asking Price on Condo at Beverly West Tower in Los Angeles By $1 Million (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Ellen DeGeneres

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $6,995,000

SIZE: 4,158 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Only a week after Ellen DeGeneres sold one of her two house-sized condos at the ultra-luxe Beverly West tower along L.A.’s Wilshire Boulevard for exactly $6 million she appears to have gotten a dead serious bee in her real estate bonnet about shedding the second unit, slashing the asking price in one fell swoop by a mouth-drying $1 million from $7.995 million to $6.995 million. Property records indicate Miz DeGeneres purchased both of the condos that together make up the entire 12th floor of the recently built boutique building in July 2014. Previous press accounts and other online resources suggest she coughed up about $16 million for both units — and maybe she did — but, oddly enough, one typically very accurate database we consulted shows the combined sale price recorded at $13.2 million.

The unsold unit measures in at 4,158-square-feet, according to current listing details, with two bedrooms and three bathrooms. As with the smaller unit she sold last week, the larger unit features a private elevator entrance, art-friendly white walls, large expanses of floor-to-ceiling windows fitted with automated sun shades, a mix of wide plank oak floorboards and imported flannel grey stone tiles and an imported Italian kitchen with lustrous jet black lacquer cabinets and dollar bill green stone countertops. Both bedrooms have custom-fitted walk-in closets and sleekly contemporary bathrooms with walls of mirrors and glass. The condo’s 12th-floor perch allows it open views that stretch, per listing descriptions, from the Pacific Ocean, over the greens and fairways of the prestigious L.A. Country Club to the small cluster of towers that comprise the downtown skyline.

Property records indicate fewer than half of the 35 units at the Beverly West have been sold but the deep-pocketed folks who do take up residency in the 22-story apartment house are provided with a bevy of white-glove services and amenities such as 24-hour doormen and valet attendants, an extensive security operation, a fitness facility and a landscaped terrace with grilling stations and a saltwater swimming pool and spa.

Miz DeGeneres 4,1and her wife, equestrian-minded actress Portia de Rossi, have together and separately bought and sold around 20 multi-million dollar properties from Los Angeles to Malibu to Montecito and the Santa Ynez Valley. Their current portfolio includes a 5,286-square-foot mid-century residence secreted down a long gated driveway in a particularly plummy pocket of Beverly Hills that was purchased in a late 2015 off-market deal valued at $15.995 million as well as a not-quite 17-acre spread in the ruggedly ritzy mountains above Santa Barbara they snapped up in two May 2013 transactions for a total of $28.8 million and currently have for sale at $45 million.

listing photos: Westside Estate Agency