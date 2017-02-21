A Cape Cod-style beach house inside the guarded gates of the prestigious Colony enclave in Malibu, owned by veteran entertainment industry movers and shakers Elizabeth and Lee Gabler, is available as a furnished rental at $50,000 per month. The price jumps to jumps to a knee-buckling $100,000 per month during the summer according to online marketing materials that additionally indicate there are four bedrooms and five bathrooms in just over 3,400 square feet.

The tastefully traditional interiors include a combination living and dining room with dark-stained hardwood floors, an exposed wood ceiling, a bookcase-flanked fireplace with carved stone mantelpiece, and a room-wide bank of French doors that open to an ocean-side terrace. The separate kitchen has all the high-grade bells and whistles expected in a luxury rental plus a breakfast area cozily set into a bay window that overlooks the walled, gated and tree-shaded courtyard at the front of the house.

Upstairs, along with guest bedrooms and a den, the master suite offers a vaulted and exposed wood ceiling, fireplace, walk-in closet, separate study/office, and a bathroom kitted out with dry sauna and ocean-view garden tub. French doors open the bedroom to a slender deck with sunset views that sweep over the ocean and coastline.

The Gablers — he’s a former co-chairman at CAA and she’s the powerhouse president of Fox 2000 Pictures — make their primary home in the low-key but high-toned and forbiddingly pricey Hope Ranch area of Santa Barbara where they maintain a 14-acre, ocean-view estate with manicured formal gardens, a small vineyard, extensive equestrian facilities, and a 9,200-square foot multi-winged mansion plus several guesthouses and outbuildings that include a sizable pool house.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker