Ed Norton Rents Out His Malibu Beach Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

The summer may be on the way to being over, but it’s not too late to book an extended beachside vacation at “Fight Club” star Ed Norton’s decidedly laid-back two-unit bungalow on Malibu’s Las Flores Beach, now available at $15,000 per month. The three-time Oscar nominee and outspoken environmental and social activist, who last appeared on the silver screen in the sappy, flaccidly reviewed 2016 drama “Collateral Beauty,” purchased the vintage 1920s duplex in 2008 for a bit more than $2.7 million.

The property’s two independent units, one on top of the other, together offer three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The upper unit includes a wall-to-wall carpeted combination living and dining room with a fireplace and a private ocean-side deck, plus a puny kitchen and two small bedrooms that share a Jack and Jill-style bathroom. The lower unit has just one, beach-facing bedroom and one bathroom along with a wood-floored living/dining room with an exposed wood-beamed ceiling and a retro ’60s-style wood stove. The pint-size kitchen, open to the living area, is finished with rustic, reclaimed wood cabinets and upgraded stainless steel appliances. A huge deck along the back of the house steps down to a sizable sandy yard with a molded plastic spa and a tiki hut.

Norton and wife Shauna Robertson, a former movie producer whose credits include a handful of Judd Apatow comedies, recently shelled out $11.8 million for an iconic John Lautner-designed stunner inside the gates of Malibu’s Colony enclave, and they additionally maintain a Spanish cottage in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles bought in 2001 for $611,000 from Drew Barrymore as well as a penthouse apartment in a venerable building in the heart of New York City’s Greenwich Village.

