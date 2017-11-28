Studio Exec Drew Crevello Pocket Lists Los Feliz Property (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$4.495 million
Size:
3,360 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

Veteran studio executive Drew Crevello, former senior VP of production at Warner Bros. who oversaw some of the studio’s biggest films including “Kong: Skull Island,” has his renovated, late-1940s traditional in the gated and famously celebrity-packed Laughlin Park enclave in L.A.’s Los Feliz area available outside the Multiple Listing Service with an asking price just shy of $4.5 million.

Now with an exclusive deal to write and produce at Warner Bros. and long coupled with Katie Dippold, a co-writer of the money-minting all-female sci-fi comedy “Ghostbusters,” Crevello purchased the property just over three years ago for $3.3 million.

Since then, the almost 3,400-square-foot residence, with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, has been extensively remodeled in a comfortable, distinctly modern manner. With high-pitched ceilings and dark, coffee-colored hardwood floors, the light-filled main floor living spaces include a living room anchored by an imposing black brick fireplace, a formal dining room and a bright, eat-in kitchen finished with marble countertops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinets.

Floor-to-ceiling glass sliders open the living room and kitchen to a huge, brick-paved terrace with unobstructed city views. Two en suite bedrooms on the main floor include a city-view master suite, and two more en suite bedrooms on the lower level are joined by a family room that doubles as a screening room with black-out drapes and a drop-down screen that rolls down out of the ceiling at the touch of a button. Glass sliders open both bedrooms and the family room to a city-view loggia and swimming pool privately nestled into a wooded hillside.

Some of the other homes in the Laughlin Park enclave are owned by Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart, David Fincher, Ellen Pompeo, Casey Affleck and Angelina Jolie.Jolie owns an imposing mansion that was once the property of film industry pioneer Cecil B. DeMille.

