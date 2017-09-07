‘Entourage’ Creator Doug Ellin Lists Traditional Home in the Flats of Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Doug Ellin and Melissa Hecht

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $9,995,000

SIZE: 5,780 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A luxurious but understated residence on a prime, leafy street in the Flats of Beverly Hills between Sunset and Santa Moncia Boulevards, owned per property records by four-time Emmy nominated screenwriter, director and producer Doug Ellin and his ex-wife Melissa Hecht, popped up for sale with an asking price of $9,995,000. Mister Ellin, best known as the creator of the spectacularly successful HBO series “Entourage” as well as the decidedly less successful 2015 cineplex expansion, which Variety’s own Andrew Barker snarked “might as well be called ‘Boobs and Famous People: The Movie”, purchased the stately, clapboard-sided and stone-clad 1930s traditional in August 2008 for $5,930,000 from musician Jason Sinay, son of billionaire businesswoman Lynda Resnick.

A double-gated horseshoe driveway passes along the front the house where a shallow porch leads to an unexpectedly grand, double-height foyer ringed by a second floor gallery. The foyer steps down to a bi-level combination living and dining room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace and a glitzy black crystal chandelier over the dining table. Dark chocolate colored hardwood floor extend from the foyer and living/dining room into the kitchen that incorportes a double-wide center island, white marble and black granite counter tops on crisp white cabinets and a sunny breakfast area with a wall of built-ins and a bank of French doors to the backyard. Next to the kitchen a spacious family room features wood beams across the flat ceiling, a fireplace with carved wood mantelpiece and a sunken wet bar set into a window lined corner bay.

There are two bedrooms on the main floor, one of which was converted to an office/library per listing descriptions. Three more spacious en suite guest bedrooms share the second floor with a master suite composed of a sitting room with fireplace, a separate bedroom with French doors to Juliet balcony that overlooks the street, large walk-in closet and a hotel-style marble bathroom with twin vanities, a garden tub and steam shower.

The back of the house opens to an hedge-privatized entertainer’s yard with multi-level flagstone terracing, an outdoor kitchen tucked under a shade pergola, a lounge area with outdoor fireplace, a small patch of lawn and a saltwater swimming pool and inset spa with automatic pool cover.

Mister Ellin, who split up late last year with his former fiancée in an vituperative social media battle during which, among other indignities, he demanded the return of a luxury car he’d given her as a gift but was engaged in May after a whirlwind romance to bilingual New York City-based WPIX sports anchor Andy Adler, additionally owns a sprawling, 5,146-square-foot traditional behind gates in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills he purchased in March 2015 for $3.8 million from James Caan.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker