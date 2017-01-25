SELLER: Estate of Doris Roberts

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $3,295,000

SIZE: (approx.) 1,600 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The New York City duplex apartment of late actress and dedicated animal rights activist Doris Roberts, who died at 90 in April 2016, has come up for sale at $3,295,000. Property records aren’t quite clear as to when Miz Roberts purchased the approximately 1,600-square-foot co-operative apartment — it appears to have been sometime before 2008 — but current listing details certainly make no secret of the two-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom co-operative apartment’s owner stating this is an “opportunity to purchase from the estate of celebrity actress Doris Roberts.”

A marble floored entry gives way to a 25-foot-long combination living/dining room with parquet floors, built-in banquet seating, bar area with wine fridge, and oversized windows with oblique views over Central Park and the Fifth Avenue skyline. The well-maintained and clean-as-a-whistle galley style kitchen is diplomatically described in listing descriptions as “tastefully neutral” but might less generously be characterized as profoundly ordinary with humdrum white ceramic tile flooring, speckled gray granite counter tops on generic white cabinets, and average-grade appliances. One end of the kitchen opens to a small secondary dining spot with built-in banquette and access to an inset balcony. A curved staircase just inside the front door ascends to the upper level where there are two ample bedrooms with wall-to-wall carpeting, two small and windowless marble bathrooms, a total of nine closets — three of them walk-ins, and a second inset balcony with oblique Central Park views.

Miz Roberts’ professional career spanned an astonishing seven decades but she is perhaps best remembered for her pitch-perfect role as busy-body Italian mother Marie Barone on the long-running and sitcom “Everyone Loves Raymond.” All together Miz Roberts was nominated for an Emmy 11 times, taking home four for “Everyone Loves Raymond” and a fifth in 1983 for a supporting actress role on “St. Elsewhere.” She also appeared on the silver screen in a fair number of hokey comedies that include “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” “Grandma’s Boy” and Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Witness Protection.”

As it turns out, Miz Roberts’ apartment is not the only unit in the building owned by an award-winning veteran actress and available for purchase. Stage and screen star Linda Lavin — she won two Golden Globes for the ‘70s and ‘80s sitcom “Alice” and took home a Tony Award in 1987 for “Broadway Bound” — has her one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment on one of the building’s lower floors listed at a freshly reduced price of $1.05 million after first putting up for sale in July 2016 at $1.25 million.

Listing photos and floor plan: Brown Harris Stevens