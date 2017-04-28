Hollywood Pedigreed Los Angeles Home of ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Star Doris Roberts Comes to Market

SELLER: Estate of Doris Roberts

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,450,000

SIZE: 3,703 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Just over a year after she passed away at the age of 90, the longtime Los Angeles home of beloved and comedically savvy actress Doris Roberts has come up for sale at $2.45 million. Property records suggest the five-time Emmy winning “Everybody Loves Raymond” star acquired the Hollywood Hills Spanish Colonial cottage in 1976 for just $138,000. Built in 1927 for three-time Oscar-nominated film-noir producer Hal B. Wallis and once the home of pop culture icon James Dean, Miz Roberts dubbed the house “Casa De Glade” as a humorous homage to the Clio Award winning commercial for Glade air freshener that, so the story goes, earned her the money for the down payment.

Set into a hairpin curve on double lot above Beachwood Canyon with over-the-tree tops mountain and canyon views, the 3,703-square-foot residence has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. An exterior stairway next to the street-level three-car garage climbs to a generously ample living room that features lustrous hardwood floors, exposed wood ceiling beams, a fireplace and an arched picture window. Steel-trimmed French doors open the living room to a long and slender sun porch cantilevered over the driveway while the formal dining room links through a butler’s pantry to the kitchen. There are two bedrooms on the upper floor, including the master suite that provides two walk-in closets, and another bedroom and bathroom on the lower level along with a cozy, cantina-style family room with wet bar and fireplace. A tree-shaded terrace nestled into the landscaped hillside behind the house has an outdoor fireplace/bbq and gives way to a flat and grassy area that overlooks a walled courtyard with swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen/bar under a terra-cotta tile-roofed ramada.

For at least the last decade, Miz Roberts additionally maintained a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom duplex apartment with two terraces in a luxurious, full-service post-war building on New York City’s Central Park South that came up for sale earlier in the year at $3.295 million and remains available at the same price.

