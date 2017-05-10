Former Couple Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson List Stylish West Hollywood Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLERS: Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson

LOCATION: West Hollywood, CA

PRICE: $6,000,000

SIZE: 4,931 square feet, 4-5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus a 1-bed/1-bath guesthouse

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Less than a week after the New York Post reported preternaturally fashionable model and actress Diane Kruger sold her casually chic downtown Manhattan pied-à-terre for $1.11 million — well above its $985,000 asking price — she and ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson hoisted their stylishly appointed home on one of West Hollywood’s premier streets up for sale with an asking price of $6 million. The never-married former couple, who split up over the summer of 2016 after about ten years together, purchased the property in early 2014 for $2.9 million in what appears to have been an off-market deal and marketing materials indicate the white stucco and wood-clad main house is new construction completed in 2016 while the detached two-story guesthouse was existing. Discreetly hidden behind a towering hedge and secured gate on a pancake flat .28-acre corner parcel, the 4,931-square-foot two-story residence offers 4-5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus a sizable detached guesthouse with another bedroom and bathroom. The property was designed for low environmental impact with a rain water collection system, solar panels, heated floors and xeriscaped grounds.

A long entrance gallery with polished concrete floors extends to the rear of the residence where the living room and the combination dining room and kitchen are separated by a massive, double-sided stone fireplace. Steel-trimmed floor-to-ceiling glass panels pivot open for an effortless transition to the grassy backyard that offers a shaded porch and plunge-sized swimming pool. Book-matched walnut cabinetry in the kitchen is offset by crisp white countertops, premium grade stainless steel appliances and an exposed poured concrete wall. The ground floor also provides a small office convertible to a bedroom, a powder room, and a privately situated guest bedroom with massive picture windows, a separate climate control system, and en suite bathroom.

Accessible by a sensational floating staircase under a vintage Italian light fixture, the second floor offers a cozy den/family room with built-in media equipment, two en suite guest/family bedrooms, and a master suite with floor to ceiling windows that overlook the backyard, a fireplace set between open bookshelves, a bedroom-sized walk-in closet/dressing room with built-in marble-topped island dresser, and a spa-style bathroom with a glass-walled shower space that looks into a small courtyard with several planted cacti.

The self-contained guesthouse next to the swimming pool has a loft-like open-plan double-height living/dining room with tile-accented fireplace, full kitchen, a lofted bedroom with French doors to a Juliet balcony and a marble-floored bathroom.

As far as we know, Miz Kruger, who as of the fall of 2016 planned to make her home in New York City, still owns an apartment near the Quai Voltaire in Paris where fantastically haughty fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld is her neighbor and Mister Jackson continues to own a 1.34-acre spread high in the Santa Monica mountains between Malibu and Topanga purchased in early 2002 for $865,000. The ex-couple previously owned a modernized 1920s hillside bungalow in L.A.’s historic Hollywood Dell neighborhood they scooped up in 2009 for $1.315 million and sold in September 2014 for $1.488 million.

