Diane Kruger Upgrades to Eco-Conscious Loft in Downtown New York City

BUYER: Diane Kruger

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $4,200,000

SIZE: 1,943 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Diane Kruger made a substantial upgrade to her residential circumstances in lower Manhattan with the $4.2 million purchase of a stylishly appointed apartment in an eco-conscious boutique building in the bustling heart of the preposterously pricey and celeb-favored Tribeca neighborhood. The loft-style condo was first listed in early 2015 at $4.585 million and the price jumped slightly to $4.65 million shortly before the trilingual German born and bred actress, a naturalized American citizen since 2013, came along and scooped it up at a $450,000 discount. The purchase was first reported by our busy as a beaver celebrity property gossip compadre at WWD.

Located in a floridly articulated and sensitively restored Second Empire-style cast iron building that dates to 1869, the never lived in two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom floor-through apartment measures in at 1,943 square feet and features a key-lock elevator entrance, reclaimed oak floorboards, exposed brick and wood-clad accent walls, ceilings that soar to 11 feet, perimeter radiant heating and a comprehensive home automation system that incorporates state-of-the-art security solutions. The small but efficiently arranged and luxuriously kitted kitchen has extra thick Vermont-quarried marble countertops and is open over a four-stool snack bar to a combination living/dining room of nearly 500 square feet with three over-sized and energy-efficient four-pane sash windows. A powder room, laundry room, walk-in storage closet, small mud room and an office nook all open off of a lengthy corridor that links the living/dining room to the bedrooms at the northern rear of the apartment. At just 9.5’ wide the smaller bedroom might make a better dressing room than guest bedroom and the only somewhat larger master suite includes a pass-through walk-in closet and a trendily brass fixtured bathroom where the toilet and bidet are discreetly obscured behind a sand blasted glass panel. The eight-unit building has a remote doorman system, a small lobby decorated with a planted green wall, an on-site fitness center and a private resident’s lounge.

The sartorially savvy and professionally lauded actress, who took home the Best Actress award at Cannes this year for the German-language drama “In the Fade,” lucratively sold her East Village starter apartment earlier this year for $1.11 million, a smidgen above the $985,000 asking price. Kruger and her now former romantic partner Joshua Jackson have their crisply rendered contemporary villa on a coveted West Hollywood street for sale at $6 million and, as far as we know, the former model, who appeared on the covers of Cosmopolitan and Vogue Paris, continues to own an apartment near the Quai Voltaire in Paris’s swish seventh arrondissement where one of her fancy pants neighbors is the formidably and yet still somehow hilariously snooty fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld and his globetrotting pussy cat Choupette.

listing photos and floor plan: Core (via Street Easy)