SELLER: Demi Moore

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $45,000,000

SIZE: (approx.) 7,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After languishing on the open market for two years, Demi Moore has at long last sold her epic triplex penthouse in the south tower of the fancy pants San Remo building along Central Park West in New York City for $45 million. The as-yet unidentified buyer is shielded in transaction records behind the mysterious “M2 Trust,” as was first revealed by the plugged in property gossips at The Real Deal. Though a staggering amount of money by any standard and a record shattering price for the San Remo, the sale price is none-the-less substantially below the $59 million asking price and a whopping 40% less that the original, aggressively pie-in-the-sky price tag of $75 million.

The “Ghost” and “G.I. Jane” star, once one of Hollywood’s highest earning actresses, acquired the mansion-sized urban aerie with Bruce Willis, the second of her three ex-husbands, in 1990 for around $7 million from film and theater impresario and producer Robert Stigwood. About the same time they bought the triplex penthouse, they also scooped up a two-bedroom, lobby-level maisonette unit that was included in the listing price.

The unfurnished and long unoccupied penthouse, approximately 7,000-square-feet with six bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and gasp worthy monthly co-op fees of $19,322, opens to a double-height entry with Arts and Crafts-inspired curved staircase and gleaming cherry wood floors that flow into a series of elegantly proportioned public rooms that include a tremendous living room with three exposures and a fireplace accented with turquoise ceramic tile. The library and dining room feature elaborate plaster ceiling moldings and open views through casement windows while the eat-in kitchen offers panoramic northern vistas that stretch over the city to the George Washington Bridge.

Five en suite bedrooms plus a staff bedroom are located on the second floor while the uppermost level has a smooth paneled family/media room with sensational 16-foot ceiling and a projection system with drop-down screen. A mezzanine level overlooks the media room and offers self-contained guest quarters with lofted bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Steel-trimmed glass doors open to an approximately 1,500-square-foot stone-tiled terrace that wraps almost entirely around the tower with knee buckling bird’s eye views across Central Park to the posh apartment houses that line Fifth Avenue as well as the Midtown skyline, the Hudson River and, to the north, the San Remo’s north tower that houses a duplex penthouse owned by U2’s Bono, nee Paul Hewson, who bought it in 2003 for around $14.5 million from Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Miz Moore, set to appear opposite Alec Baldwin in the upcoming romantic drama “Blind,” continues to own a number of properties in and around Hailey, Idaho, as well as a photogenic, canyon side contemporary on a private, celeb-lined street in the Beverly Hills Post Office area that she bought in July 2003 for $3.15 million, had worked over by internationally renowned, L.A.-based interior designer Brad Dunning and then photographed for the March 2007 issue of Architectural Digest.

listing photos: Modlin Group