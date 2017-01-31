YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A steep hillside above Laurel Canyon gave way yesterday afternoon sending a deluge of mud and debris into the front yards of several multi-million dollar homes and triggering the evacuation of five properties, one of them owned by Demi Lovato. The 24-year old singer and actress, nominated for a 2017 Grammy for Best Pop Album of the Year, purchased the three-story contemporary last fall for $8.3 million but reportedly had not yet moved in. The mountain of mud did not enter the home of Miss Lovato or any of the other affected properties according to the Los Angeles Daily News but celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reported that Miss Lovato’s property was red-tagged by the city as unsafe for entry until damage and threat can be properly assessed.

Listing details from the time of Miss Lovato’s purchase show the residence, privately positioned behind gates at the tail end of a pencil-thin cul-de-sac with undeniably thrilling views over a broad swathe of Los Angeles, has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,546-square-feet. Other features of note include a double-height living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a cook’s kitchen that opens to a lounge area with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that slide open to an expansive terrace with swimming pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. Up on the third floor a huge media lounge with wet bar and vaulted ceiling opens to what listing descriptions called a “Sky Lounge terrace” with panoramic open views across a large section of Los Angeles.

Listing photos: Teles Properties