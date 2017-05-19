‘The Biggest Loser’ Producer David Broome Slims Price on Calabasas Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: David Broome

LOCATION: Calabasas, CA

PRICE: $8,999,000

SIZE: 10,559 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: David Broome, longtime executive producer of “The Biggest Loser,” re-listed his amply proportioned mansion in the fancy-pants, pin-drop quiet “Estates of The Oaks” enclave in Calabasas, CA, with a trimmed down price of $8,999,000. Property records indicate the unscripted genre veteran, currently an executive producer for the competition reality program “Ultimate Beastmaster,” purchased the 1.19-acre spread in October 2012 for $5.4 million and first set it out for sale on the open market about six months ago at $9,499,000. Prior to Mister Broome’s purchase, the estate, dubbed Chateau Suenos (“House of Dreams”),was leased for about two years by then emotionally embattled but nowadays back in the international pop star saddle Britney Spears who, in addition to the no-doubt super-sized monthly rent, reportedly shelled out somewhere in the neighborhood of $700,000 on customizing upgrades over the course of her occupancy.

Online marketing materials show the stone-clad quasi-Tuscan villa has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in 10,559-square-feet. Arranged around a serenely private central courtyard with French terra-cotta pavers, interior spaces are finished with a sumptuous mix of marble and walnut hardwood floors, a number of imported stone mosaic accents, a handful of imported limestone mantelpieces, and a couple of custom wrought iron and walnut staircases.

Guests are wined and dined in substantially proportioned but thankfully short of uncomfortably gargantuan adjoining double-height formal living and dining rooms divided by a double-sided fireplace, each side with a monumentally scaled mantelpiece. Just off the living room, a wood-paneled two-story office/library tower is visually connected via a circular opening in the floor/ceiling and offers a wet bar, fireplace and custom crafted floor-to-ceiling bookcases. The kitchen, painted bright white with slab marble counter tops, is open over a center island with raised snack bar to a breakfast area with built-in banquette seating set into a wide bay window. One wall of the adjacent family room has a fireplace flanked by French doors that open to the central courtyard while more French doors on the opposite wall lead to the backyard. A self-contained apartment on the main floor is suitable for long-term guests or live-in domestic staff and encompasses a sitting room, kitchenette, bedroom and bathroom with steam shower while the second floor master suite offers a spacious sitting room, an over-sized bedroom with quirky windowed cupola, a fireplace, French doors to private balcony, a fitted dressing room with designated garment, shoe and handbag storage areas, and a spa-like bathroom with dry sauna and steam shower.

Additional amenities include a wood-paneled elevator, a climate controlled wine cellar and humidor, garage parking for six cars, a crafts room, and a soundproofed movie theater with wet bar/candy counter and seating for at least eight in chunky chocolate-brown leather movie recliners. The largely flat grounds offer a meandering stone-paved driveway and circular motor court, vast lawns and extensive gardens, a built-in grilling station, a roomy loggia for shaded al fresco dining and lounging, and a mosaic-tiled swimming pool and spa. A sizable poolside cabana/guesthouse offers a complete kitchen with marble counter tops and designer appliances plus a travertine-tiled lounge with fireplace and wide bank of glass doors that fold open accordion-style to a trellis shaded terrace with long view over the swimming pool to the rolling, mansion dotted hills of L.A.’s affluent far western suburbs.

The Oaks enclave requires passing through two sets of electronic gates, one of the with a guard-house manned 24 hours a day, and, hence, has always attracted a fair numer of privacy seeking and security conscious sports, music and reality TV stars. Some of the estates and mansions are currently owned by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Top Dawg Entertainment founder and CEO Anthony Tiffith, and Michael Jackson’s mother, Kathryn Jackson, along with his three children. Reality TV queen Kourtney Kardashian snatched up her big spread from retired pro footballer Keyshawn Johnson in 2014 for $7.45 million and her social media powerhouse younger sister Khloe Kardashian owns a hacienda-style mansion she acquired the same year for $7.2 million from Justin Bieber.

The property is represented by Dana Olmes at Compass.