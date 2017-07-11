Producer-Actor David Arquette Sells Windsor Square Manse (EXCLUSIVE)

David Arquette has sold his home in L.A.’s historic and historically well-to-do Windsor Square neighborhood for $8,342,000, just a tad below the last asking price of $8.45 million, but still a good bit over the $7.15 million he and his “Access Hollywood Live” correspondent wife, Christina Arquette, née McLarty, paid for the property in August 2014. Impeccably placed tattletale Tom E. Joad snitched that the new owner is entertainment executive Kevin MacLellan, Chairman, NBCUniversal International, NBCUniversal.

The carefully restored and updated Tudor-meets-English Arts and Crafts-style residence, a registered city landmark known as O’Melveny House, measures in at more than 9,700 square feet with seven bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms. Designed by Sumner Hunt of the esteemed architecture firm Hunt, Eager and Burns, the grand residence was originally built in 1908 at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard by Henry O’Melveny, a prominent attorney and avid outdoorsman who in 1930 had the entire house picked up and moved almost two miles to its present location.

Interior spaces retain authentic and re-created architectural details and include a foyer wrapped in mahogany paneling, an enormous formal living room with a fireplace, a mahogany-paneled dining room with a fireplace and a library lined with built-in bookshelves. Less formal family quarters include an up-to-date eat-in kitchen and a paneled den with a fireplace and a stained glass window that depicts a leafy tree.

The spacious master suite offers a fireplace, two walk-in closets and a bathroom fitted with an old-fashioned claw-foot tub and a newfangled steam shower. There’s also a wine cellar in the basement and a gigantic third-floor attic space with sloped ceilings and a bar area. A deep porch along the back of the house overlooks a lawn ringed by mature trees, a meditation pond, a swimming pool, a spa and a double-sided outdoor fireplace set into a sunny terrace.

Arquette was represented in the transaction by Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland and the buyer by Wesley Earley at Aaroe Estates.