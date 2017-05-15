David Arquette Lists O’Melveny House in Historic Windsor Square (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: David Arquette

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $8,450,000

SIZE: 9,708 square feet, 7 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The historic O’Melveny House in Los Angeles’ historically affluent Windsor Square neighborhood, owned by actor/producer David Arquette, has come up for sale at $8.45 million. Mister Arquette, married to foodie and former “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Christina Arquette (née McLarty), acquired the carefully preserved and conscientiously updated Tudor meets English Arts and Crafts-style mansion for $7.15 million in August 2014. Avid celebrity real estate watchers will recall this is not the first time at the real estate rodeo for the “Celebrity Name Game” producer who unsuccessfully had the property on the open market for several months over the summer of 2016 with a slightly higher asking price of $8.495 million. Listing details and other online resources indicate O’Melveny House, a registered city landmark, has seven bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms in 9,708-square-feet.

Designed by Sumner Hunt of the illustrious architecture firm Hunt, Eager and Burns, the stately residence was originally built in 1908 at the corner of New Hampshire Avenue and Wilshire Boulevard for prominent attorney and noted outdoorsman Henry O’Melveny who, no doubt at considerable effort and tremendous expense, had it moved in 1930 about two miles west to its current Windsor Square location where it sits prominently on a not quite three-quarter acre corner parcel. The home was still owned by Mister O’Melveny at the time of his death in 1941 and was later the longtime home of a member of the influential Rindge family whose vast southern California land holdings once included a 17,000-acre ranch in Malibu.

A slender, gated driveway meanders along the front of the residence where a deep porch and glass door with intricate wrought iron filigree opens to a graciously proportioned entrance hall wrapped in mahogany paneling. Original and authentically recreated architectural details and blond hardwoods prevail throughout the main floor living and entertaining spaces that include a baronial formal living room with fireplace, a mahogany-paneled formal dining room with fireplace, a library with built-in bookcases, and a wood-paneled den/family room with another fireplace and a huge stained glass window that depicts a leafy tree. An over-sized butler’s pantry lined with glass-fronted cabinetry connects the dining room to a chef-accommodating kitchen with slab marble counter tops, double wide center island with integrated snack bar, and a comprehensive array of name brand commercial-style stainless steel appliances that include two dishwashers and full-height side-by-side fridge/freezer.

Several of the mansion’s seven bedrooms have private bathrooms while the elegantly spacious master suite offers a fireplace, a couple of fitted walk-in closets, and a bathroom with double-sink vanity, claw-footed soaking tub and separate, steam-equipped shower. There’s a wine cellar in the basement and the third floor attic space was finished by a prior owner as an entertainment/games room with sloped ceilings and bar area. A large veranda along the back of the house makes for a comfortable, shaded perch from which to view the backyard that encompasses expansive lawns ringed by mature specimen trees, a meditation pond, a double-sided outdoor fireplace and an ozone-filtered swimming pool and spa set into a sunny terrace.

Mister Arquette, younger brother of veteran actresses Rosanna and Patricia Arquette, produced the upcoming Susan Sarandon narrated documentary “The Survivor’s Guide to Prison” and has several acting projects in the pipeline including leading roles in the comedy films “Truck’d Up,” which he also produced, and “When Jack Went Camping.”

listing photos: Hilton & Hyland