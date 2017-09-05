David Arquette Lists Malibu Mobile Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Plugged-in celebrity real estate tipster Harvey Wallbanger let the cat out of the proverbial bag about actor and producer David Arquette listing a sleekly overhauled and surprisingly swank mobile home in a guard-gated park on Malibu’s plummy Point Dume with an asking price just shy of $1.8 million. It’s not quite clear when the “Celebrity Name Game” executive producer purchased the mobile home, but marketing materials show the two-bedroom and two-bathroom dwelling was “renovated from the ground up in 2012.”

The exterior is clad in a moody, dark gray corrugated material, and the gated, multi-car carport is partly sheltered under a cantilevered extension of the roof. Snazzily appointed open-plan living spaces feature crisp white walls, dark brown hardwood floors, a 1960s-vintage army green wood stove and multiple sets of glass sliders that open to a roomy wraparound deck with panoramic over-the trailer-tops ocean and coastline views. There are custom built-ins in a den area just off the main living space as well as in the corridor that leads to the bedrooms. One bedroom has a built-in desk area, and both bathrooms feature jet-black hexagonal floor tiles and walls lined from floor-to-ceiling in gray-grouted white subway tiles.

Arquette and his wife, “Access Hollywood Live” correspondent Christina Arquette, staples of the property gossip columns over the last couple months, sold a historic mansion of close to 10,000 square feet in the tony Windsor Square area of Los Angeles in June for $8.342 million to NBCUniversal chairman Kevin MacLellan, and last month they shelled out $4.6 million, well above its $4.25 million asking price, for an Encino estate sold by TV hospital drama veteran Kate Walsh.

