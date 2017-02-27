SELLER: Dave Stewart

LOCATION: Toluca Lake, CA

PRICE: $5,650,000

SIZE: 4,761 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus guesthouse with bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Musician Dave Stewart, front man for the iconic 1980s New Wave duo Eurythmics, hoisted his Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style micro-compound in the quietly but decidedly affluent Toluca Lake community in Los Angeles up for sale at $5.65 million. Property records show the three-time Grammy nominee, who shares a 2005 Golden Globe with Mick Jagger for Best Original Song for the film “Alfie,” purchased the property two years ago, in March 2015, for $5.5 million and good ol’ real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak swears the seller was film and television producer, music manager and investor Laura McCorkindale who picked up the property in 2006 for $4.5 million from television producer Mark Brazill. So the historical real estate scuttlebutt goes, the house was once owned or occupied by silent screen star and Howard Hughes fiancée Billie Dove as well as by uni-named “Wizard of Oz” costume designer Adrian and his actress wife, Janet Gaynor, the first recipient of a best actress Oscar in 1929.

A gated drive passes over a thick carpet of lawn on its way past the front of the house to a circular motor court and detached three-car garage at the rear of the .61-acre property that backs up to the manicured greens of the exclusive Lakeside Golf Club. The two-story main residence, dubbed “Villa Encanto,” dates to 1927 with three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in 4,761-square feet. Additional living space is contained in a small, concrete-floored office/recording studio attached to the backside of the garage and, across a tree-shaded courtyard from the office/recording studio, a detached, self-contained studio-style guesthouse offers a high vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors, French doors, kitchenette and remodeled bathroom.

The main house opens to a foyer with wood-beamed double-height ceiling, possibly and probably original octagonal terra cotta floor tiles, and a wrought iron railed staircase accented with colorful Spanish tiles. Just off the entry a library/den includes built-in bookshelves and a fireplace, one of four on the property, while an exceptionally long and arguably inelegantly slender corridor links the foyer to a spacious living room where there are lustrous medium-brown wood floors, chunky wood beams on the ceiling, and a fireplace set between glass-paned wood doors that lead to outdoor living, dining and entertaining areas. A trio of metal-framed arched glass doors in the dining room open to the swimming pool; a cozily proportioned family room features a gigantic arched window; and the eat-in kitchen has jet black counter tops on crisp white cabinetry, a center island with raised snack counter and vintage-style tile work.

Upstairs, two guest/family bedrooms, one with itty-bitty en suite bathroom and both with direct access to a small shared balcony, open off an extraordinarily long hall that ends at the master bedroom. In addition to a 400-plus-square-foot bedroom with fireplace and vaulted and beamed ceiling, the master suite incorporates a fitted walk-in closet, renovated period-style bathroom and French doors that open a private, canopy-covered terrace that overlooks the swimming pool and conveniently has an exterior staircase down to a courtyard with tiled fountain outside the kitchen.

Other Toluca Lake homeowners include Patricia Heaton, Eric McCormack, Swoosie Kurtz, Steve Carell — he custom built a large home on a large property long owned by late entertainment industry legend Jonathan Winters, and Viola Davis, who picked up her Toluca Lake home last year for $5.7 million and deservedly took home a 2017 Oscar for her supporting role in the Denzel Washington directed film “Fences.”

In mid-2000s, Mister Steweart briefly owned a French Normandy-style cottage just above the Sunset Strip — it’s now owned by Pretty Little Liars” star Ashley Benson who has it for sale at $2.695 million — and in 2005 he paid $3.815 million for a 5,426-square-foot Mediterranean in Toluca Lake that he sold in late 2015 for $3.85 million to “House of Cards” and “The Social Network” producer Dana Brunetti.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty