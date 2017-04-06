SELLERS: Dania Ramirez and Bev Land

LOCATION: West Hollywood, CA

PRICE: $1,799,000

SIZE: 1,561 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A West Hollywood home owned by actress Dania Ramirez, most recently one of the bombshell co-stars of the canceled Marc Cherry-created dramedy “Devious Maids,” has come available with an asking price of $1.799 million. Property records show the 1930s Spanish residence, in the covetously central and jam-packed, Beverly Hills-adjacent Norma Triangle neighborhood, was purchased in late 2000 for $590,000 by the Dominican Republic born and New York bred actress’s husband, occasional actor and director Bev Land and later transferred into both of their names. Tax records, which may or may not be accurate, show the residence measures 1,561-square-feet and marketing materials, which describe the just barely decorated and frumpily furnished residence as “celebrity-owned,” show there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Peg and groove hardwood floors run throughout a meandering series of adjoining living and entertaining spaces that include a living room with fireplace and raised and beamed ceiling, a den with coved ceilings — not to mention a downright kooky wagon wheel light fixture, and a dining room completely and awkwardly open to an unfurnished tile-floored area suitable, perhaps, as a third sitting room or a second dining area. The compact, U-shaped kitchen, with simple wood cabinetry and average quality appliances, makes curious use of the exact same tiles used on the floor in the adjoining lounge/dining area as the counter top material. At least two of the bedrooms have direct access to the backyard, a third bedroom does not appear to have any windows at all and both bathrooms look as if they would benefit from extensive renovations. A slender porch accented with a filigreed railing and enclosed in wrought iron security bars overlooks a hedge-lined and gravel paved yard at the front of the house while the pint-sized terra-cotta tiled backyard arranges itself around a fountain plopped into the center of a flower-filled planter box.

According to the Internet Movie Data Base Miz Ramirez, who had recurring roles on “The Sopranos,” “Heroes,” and “Entourage” before she landed on “Devious Maids,” will next appear in the indie rom-com “Off the Menu” as well as the horror film “Lycan,” written and directed by her husband.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty