Producer Dana Brunetti Sells Downtown L.A. Office-Loft (EXCLUSIVE)

Producer Dana Brunetti Sells Downtown L.A. Office-Loft (EXCLUSIVE)
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$2.449 million
Size:
2,460 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Dana Brunetti, a producer of the blockbuster “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise who earned Oscar nominations for “The Social Network” and “Captain Phillips,” has sold a three-story townhouse-style condo at the Biscuit Lofts complex in downtown Los Angeles for $2.45 million. With two bedrooms and three bathrooms, the just shy of 2,500-square-foot triplex was purchased by the famously foul-mouthed powerhouse producer in 2008 for $1.2 million and used primarily as production offices.

There are lustrous wood floors throughout, a 22-foot-high ceiling and an exposed brick wall in the main living space as well as an open-plan stainless steel kitchen. Outdoor spaces include a private courtyard patio and, outside the airy, penthouse-level master bedroom, a roomy terrace with panoramic, over-the-warehouse-rooftops skyline view.

Residents of the Biscuit Lofts are provided with secured access, 24/7 concierge services and an on-site garage — Brunetti’s unit transferred with five deeded, covered and secured parking spots. There’s also a lap-length swimming pool and a communal deck with multiple built-in barbecue grills.

After a comprehensive renovation and expansion, the six-time Emmy-nominated “House of Cards” producer recently moved into a 1920s Spanish colonial in L.A.’s Toluca Lake area, picked up in late 2015 for $3.85 million from musician Dave Stewart. Briefly president of Ryan Kavanaugh’s long troubled Relativity Media and the long-time producing partner of disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, Brunetti also owns a gated residence in the star-stacked Oaks neighborhood in Los Feliz acquired in 2005 for $2.1 million; it was once owned by Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst.

The property was listed with Tim Jarnot of Westline Properties.

