Global Glamour Puss Dame Joan Collins Lists High-Floor Condo at Star-Studded Sierra Towers (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Joan Collins

LOCATION: West Hollywood, CA

PRICE: $4,495,000

SIZE: 2,260 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: British-born actress, author and global glamour puss Joan Collins hoisted her high-floor condo at the celeb-stacked Sierra Towers building in West Hollywood, CA, up for grabs with a price tag of $4.495 million. Veteran celebrity real estate watchers may recall this is not the first time at the real estate rodeo for the saucy octogenarian who had the 2,260-square-foot apartment on the open market over the summer of 2015 at $4.995 million. Dame Collins, whose career spans a remarkable seven decades and who earned her place as a card-carrying pop culture diva as the unrelentingly haughty Alexis Carrington Colby on the hilariously hammy 1980s primetime soap story “Dynasty,” purchased the two bedroom and 2.5 bathroom corner condo in 2007 for $2.7 million.

Although it seems quite likely the next owner will gut the place and start all over again, there are currently lustrous if decidedly démodé banker’s green marble floor tiles in the combination living and dining room where floor to ceiling windows provide panoramic views of the multi-million dollar homes cleaved to the steep mountains above the eastern end of Beverly Hills and the western end of the Sunset Strip. The kitchen has zigzagging black granite countertops, white countertops and mirrored backsplashes and the second bedroom is furnished as a den/library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and two sofas, one with bamboo-ish patterned upholstery and the other covered in high-camp black and white tiger-striped fabric. Glass sliders lead to a slender terrace that runs just about the full length of the condo and is also accessible from the living room and master bedroom where the bed sits grandiosely on an elevated platform. The master suite also features built-in entertainment unit with additional storage, an entire wall of full-height glass sliders, a couple of walk-in closets and a bathroom all glitzed up in high “Dynasty” style with mirrored walls and white marble floors.

Conveniently situated on the border between West Hollywood and Beverly Hills, the perennially fashionable Sierra Towers has long attracted high-profile residents. Lindsay Lohan rented small unit on a lower floor during her tabloid-fame salad days and current owners include Courtney Cox, Kelly Osbourne, Adam Sandler and Mary Hart and Burt Sugarman. Sandra Bullock bought a higher floor unit in early 2014 for $3.55 million and, so sussed out our dear celebrity real estate compadre Yolanda Yakketyyak, several months ago quietly snatched up a second unit in an off-market deal valued at $5.13 million.

Dame Collins, star of more than 50 films, and her substantially younger Peruvian-born fifth husband, Percy Gibson, maintain an international property portfolio that includes a flat in London, a villa in or around St. Tropez in the south of France and a New York City pied-a-terre picked up in 2002 for an unknown price. The three-bedroom and three-bathroom Midtown Manhattan pad, a combination of at least two smaller units, came up for sale in 2011 at $2.895 and the price slowly slipped to $2.2 million before it was taken off the market in the spring of 2012. After an expensive staging makeover the condo was re-listed in August 2012 for $2.35 million but, alas, again failed to entice a buyer and remains in Dame Collins’ possession.

Listing photos: Hilton & Hyland