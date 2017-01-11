Former minor-league pitcher-turned- high-powered chemical trader and movie producer Joe Newcomb has made his opulently turned-out mansion in the swanky, guard-gated Carlton Woods golf community outside of Houston available, with an asking price of $3.9 million.

The mansion is being sold because Newcomb, who swooped in at the last minute and slapped down his black AmEx card to provide emergency financing for the 2013 Oscar-winning film “Dallas Buyers Club,” plans to relocate to Los Angeles, where he’s pursuing additional projects through his film production company Truth Entertainment.

The imposing, ornately embellished, and vaguely Italianate mansion, fronted by a hotel-scaled porte cochère, measures in at a sliver more than 9,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms. A double-height foyer with a prom-picture-ready curved staircase leads to formal living and dining rooms. The former has arched windows and a built-in fountain; the latter has a voluminous vaulted ceiling and an adjoining wine grotto.

The roomy eat-in kitchen opens to both an informal dining area and a family room with a fireplace. There’s also a home theater with a kitchenette and a dark-paneled office with a built-in executive desk and an en suite bathroom. A second family room on the upper level has a built-in entertainment unit, and there’s a gym/children’s playroom complete with padded walls.

A spacious loggia overlooks a dark-bottomed swimming pool and provides generous al fresco living and dining areas, as well as a sunken outdoor kitchen and grilling station. The large poolside pavilion includes an open-air lounge with a fire pit, a roomy interior lounge, and a recording studio with a bathroom and a wet bar backed by a large fish tank. The property, just over an acre, additionally includes sculpture-dotted lawns; a small putting green; and a cantilevered, concrete ping-pong table.

listing photos: Carlton Woods Sales