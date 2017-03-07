A stylishly laid-back residence on a quiet cul-de-sac in a leafy Studio City neighborhood, owned by 2016 Emmy-nominated actress Constance Zimmer, has come up for sale at a pinch above $2.2 million. The “UnReal” star and her husband, photographer and film director Russ Lamoureux, purchased the slightly more than 3,600-square-foot, vine-encrusted four-bedroom and four-bathroom residence in late 2013 for $1.7 million. They’ve decorated it themselves with a wildly eclectic and sophisticated mix of new and vintage finds they’ve collected over the years.

The living room, which Zimmer described in an InStyle magazine article as a “‘Mad Men’ cocktail lounge,” has glimmering pewter curtains, a gray ceiling, and a rakish grid of framed fake mustaches over a boxy vintage settee. A small library adjoins the living room with a bank of built-ins, and a separate dining room pairs worn terra-cotta floor tiles with eye-catching bubble-gum pink walls and lustrous copper-toned wallpaper applied to the ceiling.

A chunky stucco fireplace stands between French doors in a family room that is open over a center island with integrated snack counter to a deluxe kitchen finished with subdued dove-gray cabinetry and a high-low mix of poured concrete and marble countertops. Two guest bedrooms and a den share a hall bathroom on the second floor. There’s also a spacious master suite decked out with a custom-fitted, bedroom-sized closet, a pampering bathroom, and a curtained veranda with an inviting hammock. A deep porch accessible from the family room, kitchen, and dining room steps down to a grassy, tree-shaded yard and a detached two-car garage converted to a comfortable guest cottage with an en suite bathroom.

The Zimmer-Lamoureuxs previously owned a 925-square-foot fifth-floor walk-up in New York City’s East Village they sold in 2013 for $1.3 million, as well as a 1940s contemporary in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles they scooped up in 2006 for almost $1.15 million and sold in early 2014 for a bit above $1.2 million.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker