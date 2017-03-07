Constance Zimmer Studio City Home
A stylishly laid-back residence on a quiet cul-de-sac in a leafy Studio City neighborhood, owned by 2016 Emmy-nominated actress Constance Zimmer, has come up for sale at a pinch above $2.2 million. The “UnReal” star and her husband, photographer and film director Russ Lamoureux, purchased the slightly more than 3,600-square-foot, vine-encrusted four-bedroom and four-bathroom residence in late 2013 for $1.7 million. They’ve decorated it themselves with a wildly eclectic and sophisticated mix of new and vintage finds they’ve collected over the years.

This story first appeared in the March 07, 2017 issue of Variety.

The living room, which Zimmer described in an InStyle magazine article as a “‘Mad Men’ cocktail lounge,” has glimmering pewter curtains, a gray ceiling, and a rakish grid of framed fake mustaches over a boxy vintage settee. A small library adjoins the living room with a bank of built-ins, and a separate dining room pairs worn terra-cotta floor tiles with eye-catching bubble-gum pink walls and lustrous copper-toned wallpaper applied to the ceiling.

A chunky stucco fireplace stands between French doors in a family room that is open over a center island with integrated snack counter to a deluxe kitchen finished with subdued dove-gray cabinetry and a high-low mix of poured concrete and marble countertops. Two guest bedrooms and a den share a hall bathroom on the second floor. There’s also a spacious master suite decked out with a custom-fitted, bedroom-sized closet, a pampering bathroom, and a curtained veranda with an inviting hammock. A deep porch accessible from the family room, kitchen, and dining room steps down to a grassy, tree-shaded yard and a detached two-car garage converted to a comfortable guest cottage with an en suite bathroom.

The Zimmer-Lamoureuxs previously owned a 925-square-foot fifth-floor walk-up in New York City’s East Village they sold in 2013 for $1.3 million, as well as a 1940s contemporary in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles they scooped up in 2006 for almost $1.15 million and sold in early 2014 for a bit above $1.2 million.

