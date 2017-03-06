SELLER: Clive Davis

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $7,800,000

SIZE: (approx.) 2,800 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Music industry tour-de-force Clive Davis is asking $7.8 million for a newly combined, two-unit combination duplex at the mega-ritzy Ritz Tower on New York City’s Park Avenue. The mid-floor duplex is just one of a handful of luxury units Mister Davis owns at the elegant and dignified apartment hotel, designed by vaunted architect Emery Roth and built in 1926, and was originally purchased for a family member who, according to an earlier report by our eagle-eyed celebrity real estate compadres at Luxury Listings, never moved in.

Described in extraordinarily glowing terms in marketing materials as an “architectural triumph,” “A modern twist on timeless tradition” and “a living work of art” spearheaded by “World renown interior designer Greg Schriefer,” the two-floor unit measures in at about 2,800-square-feet with three en suite bedrooms and a total of 3.5 bathrooms. Property records show Mister Davis, who successfully steered the careers of a slew of iconic, klieg light performers who include Janis Joplin, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera and Alicia Keys, just to name a few, purchased the newly combined duplex in the early days of 2015 in two separate but contiguous transactions that totaled $3,400,000; The lower unit was purchased for $1.925 million and the upper unit went for $1.475 million.

No expense was spared in the renovation, combination and upgrade of the two units, now unified with white-washed oak floorboards laid in a trendily snazzy herringbone pattern and decked out with a five-zone heating and cooling system, premium grade tilt and turn windows with imported marble sills, a comprehensive sound system, a wet bar discreetly tucked into a closet in the entrance hall, and a sculptural corkscrew staircase with slab stone treads and open risers. A short but proper entrance hall on the upper level leads to a combination living and dining area that together stretch almost 30 feet end to end. The sleekly appointed kitchen has white and taupe two-tone cabinetry with matte brass hardware, dark brown quartzite countertops, and travertine plank floors that extend into an adjoining family room. Downstairs both of the guest bedrooms benefit from an en suite bathroom with travertine tiled walls while the master suite has a curved wall that wraps around the staircase and bends around to a fitted dressing area and closet that leads to a bathroom with double-sink vanity and over-sized shower.

Residents of the Ritz Tower pay pearl-clutching monthly maintenance fees — Mister Davis’s for sale duplex carries monthly fees of $11,681, per listing details — that cover white glove services such as round-the-clock doorman, concierge services and top-notch security. An on-site health club is available through private membership and for additional fees residents can opt for five-star hotel-style creature comforts such as daily housekeeping, window washing, chandelier and mirror cleaning, and in-apartment lunch and dinners prepared in the Ritz Towers private kitchen.

Property records and other online resources show Mister Davis, a winner of five Grammys and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, owns at least three other units at the Ritz Tower including two modestly sized but hardly inexpensive units, one on the fifth floor and another on the 14th floor, as well as a spacious, city-view duplex on two of the 42-story tower’s uppermost floors. In addition to his holdings at the Ritz Tower, the Brooklyn-born music industry legend’s residential property portfolio includes a 4,375-square-foot condominium with five bedrooms and six bathrooms at the twin-towered Rushmore complex near Lincoln Square on the Upper West Side, bought in September 2011 for $5,959,000, and an approximately 17-acre compound in Westchester County’s posh, pastoral and celeb-saturated Pound Ridge, about 45 miles north of Midtown Manhattan, that includes an 8,000-square-foot contemporary main house, a 6,000-square-foot Mark Rios-designed and Vicente Wolf-decorated guesthouse, two swimming pools, a tennis court, a 30-seat home theater.

Listing photos and floor plan: Sotheby’s International Realty and Corcoran