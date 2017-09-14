Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Pick Up Beverly Hills Flip from Ryan Tedder

SELLER: Ryan Tedder

BUYERS: Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $11,625,000

SIZE: 5,386 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: While 16-year-old Kaia Gerber follows in her supermodel mother’s footsteps and stormed the runways at New York Fashion Week, her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were identified as the buyers who paid $11.625 million for a sexy contemporary in the trendy and tremendously expensive Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills listed at $12.75 million and sold by pop song writer/producer Ryan Tedder. Mister Tedder, co-founder and frontman for the band OneRepublic and a prolific songwriter who’s penned hit songs for pop cynosures like Madonna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Adele, purchased the property as an investment in late 2014 for $7.485 million from powerhouse movie producer Gregory Goodman (“8 Mile,” “Captain Phillips”) and his garden-designer husband Paul Langh. Built in 1959 on nearly an acre that borders Jeffrey Katzenberg’s multi-acre hilltop estate, the low-slung residence was expanded and renovated for Mister Tedder by Denver-based Alvarez Morris Architectural Studio and is currently configured with five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in 5,386-square-feet.

A slatted wood driveway gate slides open to a huge motor court, three-car garage and double front doors that open directly into a meandering, open-plan living space that orbits around an amorphous and asymmetrically fluted freestanding volume that houses a fireplace and a walk-in wet bar. Sliding floor-to-ceiling filigree panels divide the lounging areas of the living room from the formal dining room that features elegant chevron pattern wood floors and a huge picture window with a sub-optimal view of the motor court’s vast concrete expanse. Flooded with natural light through a couple of large sky lights, the almost entirely white kitchen has a double wide center island with integrated snack counter and a mix of slab marble and stainless steel counter tops. The adjoining informal dining area and family room, with a fireplace set into a graphically tiled wall, has two walls of glass sliders that open to the backyard.

The residence’s five bedrooms include an en suite guest bedroom with private patio, two more guest/family bedrooms that share a Jack ‘n’ Jill-style bathroom, a discrete staff bedroom or home office and a glass-walled master suite with private patio, fitted walk-in closet and compartmentalized bathroom with garden tub and steam shower. Broad banks of accordion fold and sliding glass doors open the backside of the U-shaped house to a grassy courtyard shaded by a massive coral tree and beyond the courtyard there’s an outdoor dining pavilion, a built-in fire pit and a swimming pool with inset spa surrounded by concrete terracing.

Mister Tedder and his wife Genevieve continue to own another home in the Trousdale Estates ‘hood they scooped up in 2015 for $11.9 million along with a gated compound they custom-built inside a gated enclave in Denver’s ritzy Belclaro neighborhood that includes a large main residence, a sizable pool house and a state-of-the-art recording studio.

As for the deep-pocketed Crawford-Gerbers, who recently inked a deal to sell the Casamigos tequilla brand they co-own with George Clooney and real estate mogul Mike Meldman in a deal worth a bank account filling $1 billion, have long made their home base a customized multi structure oceanfront compound on Malibu’s fashionable Encinal Bluffs near El Pescador State Beach that they bought in 1999 for $4.8 million. Vogue magazine got a nice peep of the comfortably luxurious property when Miz Crawford responded to their “73 Questions” video series earlier this year.

The prodigiously if unfairly comely couple also own another, far more modest if hardly affordable beachfront home about two miles down the coast that was acquired in 1998 for $1.85 million and in early 2015 they shelled out a mouth-drying $50.5 million in an off-market deal for a two-parcel estate of nearly six acres right next door to their Malibu compound. Unconfirmed word on the real estate street is the couple plan to incorporate the smaller, 2.76-acre parcel into their existing compound while the larger of the two parcels, 3.18 acres with an approximately 5,200-square-feet residence freshly renovated by the Crawford-Gerbers, was set out for sale about 10 months ago amid much publicity and pearl clutching with a $60 million asking price.

Not only did the Crawford-Gerbers and their b.f.f. business partner George Clooney name their Tequilla brand Casamigo they also custom built a shared, two-residence compound in the guard-gated El Dorado Golf & Beach Club in Los Cabos, at the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja peninsula, that they dubbed Casamigos, House of Friends. The side-by-side houses, not exactly identical but more like architectural fraternal twins, were designed and built in tandem by the firm of venerated Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta, featured in the November 2013 issue of Architectural Digest and reported in the spring of 2016 to have been sold for around $100 million to an unidentified Mexican billionaire.

