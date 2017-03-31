SELLER: Christopher Misiano

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $4,200,000

SIZE: 5,490 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms plus guesthouse

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A stately 1920s residence in the historic Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, owned per property records by three-time Emmy winning television producer/director Christopher Misiano, has come up for sale at $4.2 million. The “ER,” “West Wing” and “Code Black” producer paid $1.463 million for property in 2002 when he told the L.A. Times he was drawn to the comfortably spacious but hardly humongous house because it reminded him of a large apartment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan where he lived before he moved west. Designed by acclaimed architect Arthur R. Kelly, who famously designed the original Playboy Mansion, the residence was completed in the early 1920s and later owned by prominent businessman Earle C. Anthony, a massively successful car dealership owner who founded what later became known as the KFI AM radio station. Set proudly but discreetly on a slight rise behind a carefully clipped hedge and electronic drive gates, the 5,490-square-foot two-story residence has 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms plus a self-contained guesthouse.

Just inside the front door a snazzy sputnik-style chandelier in the ample stair hall hints at the modern touches that mix and merge with traditional original architectural details such as articulated ceiling moldings and luxuriously over-sized multi-pane casement windows. The step-down formal living room is anchored by a fireplace and is flooded with light through transom-topped 15-pane windows that extend from floor-to-ceiling on three walls while the formal dining room adjoins a cozily compact sunroom that opens through French doors to the backyard. Medium-brown hardwood floors in the public entertaining rooms continue into the over-sized galley-style eat-in kitchen that’s updated and upgraded with slab marble counter tops on snow-white Shaker-style cabinetry.

There’s a staff or guest suite tucked behind the kitchen on the main floor and three guest bedrooms are grouped together in the west wing of the upper floor. The master suite privately commands the entire east wing with a bedroom that spans the full depth of the house and is plenty large enough to accommodate a spacious sitting area with an over-the-treetops view of the downtown skyline. There’s also a walk-in closet and a generously windowed bathroom with marble tile floors laid in a herringbone pattern, a freestanding soaking tub for two and a separate shower wrapped in grey textured tile.

Slate-paved dining and lounging terraces at south-facing rear of the residence, with through the trees view towards downtown, give way to a simple, rectangular swimming pool with inset spa sunk into a verdant expanse of lawn that slopes gently down to a sunbathing deck atop one of the two detached two-car garages at the back of the unconventionally shaped .52-acre parcel. Across the driveway from the semi-subterranean garage, a detached structure includes the second of the two-car garages plus a self-contained studio-style guesthouse with kitchen, bathroom and private garden area.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty