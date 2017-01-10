SELLER: Christian Slater

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $1,110,000

SIZE: 1,067 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Property records reveal, and our celebrity real estate gossip compadres at Luxury Listings were the first to spot, a modest if not exactly cheap condominium in a nondescript, post-war non-doorman building on a largely residential block at the northern reaches of the once gritty and now largely gentrified Clinton/Hells Kitchen neighborhood in Midtown Manhattan that Christian Slater sold for $1.11 million. Property records show Mister Slater, who voices the recurring character “Slater” on the animated series “Archer” and took home a Golden Globe this week for his supporting role on the FX series “Mr. Robot,” acquired the sixth-floor unit in August 2005 for $882,500.

Floor plans included with digital marketing materials show the sparely furnished and just barely decorated two-bedroom and two-bathroom condo opens to a small but proper foyer that leads to a sunnily south-facing combination living/dining room that stretches to a generous 29-feet long with a deep, asymmetrical bay window and honey-blond hardwoods that run throughout the apartment. The kitchen, open to the main living/dining space, is small, slender and generically outfitted with speckled granite counter tops, medium-grade stainless steel appliances, and Shaker-style cabinets while the larger of the two bedrooms, which both face north with city views, benefits from two walk-in closets and a compact en suite bathroom.

As far as we know, the occasionally volatile 47-year-old veteran actor, who has been arrested a number times including in 2005 for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the street in Manhattan — the charges were dropped — hasn’t owned a home in Los Angeles since 2005 when he sold a four-bedroom and seven-bathroom home in the guard-gated Brentwood Circle enclave for $5.375 million — it’s right around the corner from Reese Witherspoon’s old digs — but property records indicate he continues to own an understated 1920s Mediterranean villa set behind gates and a dense riot of tropical foliage on a tree-shaded cul-de-sac in Coconut Grove, FL, that he purchased in May 2013 for $2.21 million.

Listing photos and floor plan: Keller Williams