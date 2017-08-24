Ex-Clipper Point Guard Chris Paul, Now a Houston Rocket, Chops Price on Celeb-Pedigreed Bel Air Mansion

SELLER: Chris Paul

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $9,249,000

SIZE: 12,184 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 9 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Former L.A. Clipper Chris Paul, traded earlier this summer to the Houston Rockets, seems to be having some difficulty selling a butter yellow celeb-pedigreed faux-Tuscan villa in the guard-gated Bel Air Crest neighborhood. Originally listed one year ago with an in-hindsight pie-in-the-sky price tag of $11.495 million, the opulently appointed property has undergone a series of price chops that have plummeted the price tag by about 20% to $9.249 million.

The six-foot tall powerhouse point guard purchased the 12,184-square-foot mansion in early 2012 for $8.495 million from Canadian pop-rocker Avril Lavigne who, unfortunately for her, took a financial bath on the property that she’d picked up in 2007 for $9.5 million from Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker and his now ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. The five-plus bedroom and nine full and two half bathroom manse was prominently featured in the erstwhile couple’s popular but short-lived reality TV program “Meet the Barkers” and sits just a couple of doors down from an equally substantial mansion owned by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West that’s next door to another equally substantial mansion polemic insult comic Kathy Griffin bought last year for $10.5 million.

Wrought iron and glass double doors set into a shallow porch simply garnished with an austere lintel and a couple of faux-columns open to a sky light topped double-height foyer with lustrous herringbone pattern walnut floors. Beyond the foyer the grandiosely immense, 925-square-foot formal living room features a quartet of stout Tuscan-style columns and a bank of accordion-fold glass doors that lead to a much more cozily proportioned outdoor living room with fireplace. The separate formal dining room, which easily seats a dozen and has French doors to a slim terrace, links through a butler’s pantry to a commodious kitchen arranged around two massive center islands, one with a vegetable sink the other with a six-stool snack bar. The kitchen is open to a combination family room and informal dining space with fireplace and accordion-fold glass doors to the swimming pool and backyard. Also on the main floor are a library/office lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, a professional grade 12-seat movie theater, an en suite bedroom for guests or staff and a den/children’s playroom with its own half bathroom, built-in desk area and direct access to the backyard.

Accessible by either front or back stairs as well as, for the lazy, infirm or otherwise laden, an elevator, the upper level provides a vast master suite and three ample, well separated guest or family bedrooms, each with private bathroom and roomy walk-in closet, plus a potential fourth en suite bedroom converted to a boutique-sized shoe closet. The master suite encompasses an adjoining sitting room and bedroom that together stretch nearly forty-feet-long with a glitzy mirrored and coffered ceiling treatment. There’s a built-in media wall in the sitting room and a fireplace and wet bar in the bedroom area plus a private balcony with backyard and canyon overlook, two custom-fitted walk-in closets and two lavish bathrooms, one slathered in dizzying black and white checkerboard pattern tiles.

A vast basement level offers a subterranean parking garage that comfortably accommodates eight or ten vehicles plus a wine cellar with tasting area, a fitness room with bathroom and a 35-foot-long and nearly windowless multi-purpose entertainment space with a walk-in wet bar, a media wall with three large televisions and a hair and make-up station. A stamped and stained concrete terrace with swimming pool, spa and built-in barbecue area runs the full width of the back of the house and gives way to a broad, flat expansive of lawn and open canyon and sky views.

The former NBA Rookie of the Year Award winner, also an NBA All-Star Game MVP and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, owns at least two other multi-million dollar homes in Los Angeles. In late 2014, Mister Paul, one of the highest earning professional athletes on the planet who is projected to rake in a staggering $25 million for his upcoming 2017-18 season with the Rockets, paid $1.75 million for a 6,413-square-foot quasi-Mediterranean-style residence with five bedrooms and six bathrooms in an undistinguished but affluent Woodland Hills neighborhood that came up for sale earlier this month at $2,195,000. Since late 2015, when he scooped it up for $8,995,000, he’s also owned a 10,464-square-foot Mediterranean manse with six bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms in a swank guard-gated Calabasas enclave where some of the other estates are owned by Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Dr. Phil’s McGraw’s son Jay McGraw and his former Playboy model wife Erica Dahm, Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine along with his three children, “Prince,” Paris and “Blanket,” and, coincidentally enough, Travis Barker.

Listing photos: Westside Premier Estates