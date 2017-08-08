Chris Noth Sheds West Hollywood Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Chris Noth, best known as Mr. Big from the “Sex and the City” series, quietly sold a modest if not exactly inexpensive condo at the full-service Shoreham Towers complex in West Hollywood for $1.3 million. Noth, who went on to plummy roles on “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” and the third and final season of “Tyrant,” owned the eighth-floor corner unit, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1,600 square feet, since 2006, when he bought it for $865,000.

Ruggedly masculine dark chocolate-toned wide-plank hardwoods run throughout an open-plan living space that includes a dedicated dining area and a compact galley-style kitchen with black granite countertops. In the living room, two walls of telescopic floor-to-ceiling glass sliders open the sun-splashed space to a pair of slender balconies with panoramic views that sweep over the city from the snowcapped San Gabriel Mountains to the cluster of towers that comprise the downtown skyline.

The lone guest room is large enough to accommodate a small sitting area and includes a fitted closet and a built-in desk, while the master bedroom, which listing descriptions describe as “perfect for Mr. Big,” features a glossy wood-clad ceiling and a spa-style bathroom. Conveniently situated just above the perennially chic Sunset Strip, the 1960s complex provides residents with a sundeck with a pool, a fitness center and an on-site dog park.

The 62-year-old actor, who last month shelled out $1.85 million for a two-bedroom apartment in a discreet prewar building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, additionally owns a contemporary bungalow tucked up a long, gated driveway in Los Angeles’ Sherman Oaks, as well as a not quite 4.5-acre getaway on the edge of historic Great Barrington, Mass., that he snagged in late 2012 for about $1.5 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty