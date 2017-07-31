Chris Noth Buys Not-So-Big New York City Apartment

BUYER: Chris Noth

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $1,850,000

SIZE: (approx.) 1,300 square feet, 2-3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Word on the New York City celebrity real estate street is that Chris Noth, perhaps best known as Mr. Big on “Sex and the City,” shelled out $1.85 million for a co-operative apartment on a lower floor of a pre-war apartment house on a leafy street a few blocks east of Central Park on New York City’s posh Upper East Side. The approximately 1,300-square-foot, six-room apartment, with two and potentially three bedrooms and three bathrooms, mixes modern-day creature comforts such as an in-unit washer/dryer, custom fitted closets and new plumbing and electrical systems with well-preserved and/or recreated pre-war architectural details such as a high, beamed ceiling, crown moldings and herringbone pattern hardwood floorboards. Maintenance charges ring up to $3,920 per month, according to online marketing materials for the apartment that was first listed not quite two years ago at $1.999 million and, after being taken off the market in 2016, was re-listed earlier this year with a $1.875 million price tag.

A proper foyer with coat closet leads to a living room with wood-burning fireplace and an adjoining dining room that, due to walls lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, effectively doubles as a library. A staff bedroom and bathroom the sellers furnished as a home office opens off of a butler’s pantry that connects the dining room to a small but smartly arranged kitchen renovated with designer stainless steel appliances, marble counter tops and backsplashes and dove-gray custom cabinets that extend all the way to the ceiling to maximize storage. An L-shaped corridor off the foyer leads to the bedroom wing that includes a windowed hall bathroom, a guest bedroom done up with glitzy metallic gold wallpaper and a master bedroom with two closets, north and south exposures and a windowed bathroom.

The 62-year-old actor, who co-owns the Cutting Room music venue in New York City’s Midtown South area and whose post “Sex and the City” credits include substantial roles on “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife” and the third and final season of the TV drama “Tyrant,” continues to own another apartment in a coveted building in the heart of Manhattan’s Greenwich Village as well as a not-quite 4.5-acre country spread in at the tail end of a private lane just outside the downtown of historic Great Barrington, MA, that was scooped up in late 2012 for $1.485 million. Mister Noth and his wife, Canadian-born actress Tara Wilson, also maintain a private and modestly sized contemporary residence tucked up a long, gated driveway in Los Angeles’s Sherman Oaks community that was acquired in 2007 for $1.445 million

