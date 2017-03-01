“The X-Files” writer-producer Chris Carter listed his low-key but deluxely appointed double-gated estate on Malibu’s prestigious, pricey and celeb-approved Point Dume at a tetch under $10 million.

A deep dive into property records indicates the 8-time Emmy nominee, once an editor at “Surfing” magazine, and his wife, Dori Pierson, purchased the property in March 1999 for a wee bit below $1.6 million. Listing descriptions describe the not quite 3,000-square-foot, single-story residence as a “secluded Balinese retreat” with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

A commodious white-walled great room, comfortably furnished with clusters of white, slip covered furnishings, has bleached wide plank hardwood floors, a vaulted and generously sky-lit ceiling, a double-sided fireplace, a music alcove, and a long wall of wood-trimmed glass doors that open to a grassy yard. Completely open to the great room and dining area, the kitchen is arguably and unexpectedly compact but certainly smartly configured with a large work island, slab stone counter tops on crisp white cabinets, and premium-grade stainless steel appliances.

Plenty large enough to accommodate a roomy sitting area, the master bedroom also has a vaulted and sky lit ceiling and more wood-trimmed glass doors that lead to a private spa set into a stone terrace amid a tropical garden. The approximately one-acre property transfers with coveted beach rights and encompasses a large covered patio for sun-shaded dining and lounging, extensive and lushly landscaped gardens, a zero-edge lap-length swimming pool, a lighted tennis court, a large koi pond, and an array of solar panels.

Property records suggest the Carters, who previously owned another Point Dume property that was sold in 2010 for $16 million to designer James Perse, also own the property next door to the one they’re selling, purchased in September 2002 for a little bit more than $1.4 million, as well as a condo in Santa Monica bought in July 2004 for $1.5 million.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker