SELLER: Chris Albrecht

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $7,093,000

SIZE: 7,021 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Though he had to hack nearly two million dollars off the original asking price of $8,995,000, Starz president and CEO Chris Albrecht sold a comfortably sumptuous Mediterranean villa in L.A.’s Brentwood area, according to the Multiple Listing Service, for $7,093,000. The high-powered entertainment industry executive, formerly chairman and CEO of HBO, purchased the property in March 2005 for $5.6 million.

Online marketing materials show the 7,021-square-foot residence, privately set at the end a long, gated driveway and tightly shoehorned on to a .44-acre parcel with a partially subterranean three-car garage, was designed by architect William Heffner and built in 2004 with six bedrooms and six full and two half bathrooms. An arched entry between a couple of tall and slender cypress trees opens to a double-height foyer. Amply proportioned formal living and dining rooms are joined by a media/music room, a gym, climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar, and an expensively equipped kitchen with double wide island and adjoining breakfast room. An arched loggia overlooks an arguably compact if smartly arranged, hedge-ringed backyard with extensive stone terracing, a simple rectangular swimming pool and an al fresco dining patio with built-in barbecue.

Property records show that in late 2014, Mister Albrecht shelled out $5 million for a brand-new five-bedroom residence on a leafy street in a prime Santa Monica neighborhood that was deeded over to his ex-wife in 2015 but he still maintains a real estate foothold in New York City where property records show in 2007 he paid $1.775 million for a 1,331-square-foot, city-view condo with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a middle floor of a sleek, 40-some-story full-service Midtown high-rise.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency