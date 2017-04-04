Former teenage scenester-turned-in-demand actress Chloë Sevigny sold her stylishly eclectic, art-filled apartment in Brooklyn’s Park Slope for $2.7 million after setting it out for sale late last year at $2.75 million. The Golden Globe-winning “Big Love” actress, nominated for an Oscar in 2000 for the film “Boys Don’t Cry,” and soon to star in the thriller “Lizzie,” about notorious late-19th-century ax murderer Lizzie Borden, purchased the approximately 2,100-square-foot cooperative apartment in November 2013 for a wee bit more than $2 million.

A semi-private elevator landing opens to the second-floor unit’s gallery-like foyer, where classic black-and-white-tile flooring was installed at a 45-degree angle to the not-quite-square space. The living room, linked to the dining room by French doors, extends 26 feet end to end, with a decorative fireplace and a treetops view. Both rooms have parquet flooring and high-beamed ceilings. Just off the dining room, a small home office has a built-in desk and bookshelves, and connects the foyer to an eat-in kitchen that combines original architectural details with modern features like subway-tile walls and a polished-concrete floor. The bedrooms include two prison-cell-sized spaces and a bathroom tucked behind the kitchen, as well as two amply proportioned, park-facing bedrooms.

listing photos and floor plan: The Corcoran Group