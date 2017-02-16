SELLERS: Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

LOCATION: Malibu, CA

PRICE: $6,450,000

SIZE: 2,959 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms plus three guesthouses

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Amid unsubstantiated tabloid rumors their two-year marriage is already dashed on the fickle rocks of romance, Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hoisted their compound on Malibu’s prestigious and pricey Point Dume up for sale with an asking price of $6,450,000. A representative for Miz Hines told Gossip Cop reports of the couple’s marital demise are “untrue” but this property gossip doubts news of this listing will do much to squash the scuttlebutt. But we digress…

The twice Emmy nominated “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Suburgatory” star, currently voicing the lead character in the animated series “Son of Zorn,” and Mister Kennedy, a hard-charging environmental activist and attorney who joined Robert De Niro in Washington, D.C. earlier this week to promote the controversial idea that children’s vaccines are dangerous and have jointly offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who can prove vaccines are safe, acquired the .86-acre estate in September 2014 for $4.995 million. The following summer they listed the compound as a summer rental at $50,000 per month.

The board-and-batten clad barn red farmhouse-style main house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,959-square-feet according to listing details. A bookshelf-lined living room with vaulted ceiling and reclaimed brick fireplace opens to what listing details call an “intimate reading room” with French doors to the backyard. A separate family room features a custom barn-style sliding door and the dining room, with vaulted ceiling and gigantic, multi-paned window, leads to a center island kitchen with practical but utterly banal beige floor tiles, white counter tops on white cabinets and a cook-friendly array of commercial-style stainless steel appliances.

The property’s numerous outbuildings include a free-standing, studio-style guesthouse with vintage brick fireplace and ceramic tiled en suite bathroom along with a two-story structure that contains two bedrooms and a marble-accented bathroom on the ground floor and, upstairs, an office with wood floors and brick fireplace. A poolside guesthouse house with knotty pine paneled lounge and vaulted ceiling also includes a full kitchen and a lofted, ladder-accessed sleeping area. The property also includes a swimming pool and spa surrounded by brick terracing, a fire pit, built-in grilling station, a two-story tree house and a newly added “wine shed.”

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker