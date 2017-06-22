Sheryl Crow Sold Funky Pied-à-Terre in New York City’s NoHo Neighborhood

SELLER: Cheryl Crow

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $2,272,500

SIZE: (approx.) 2,000 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Even among veteran celebrity property gossips, it wasn’t widely known genre crossing folk-pop-rock-country singer Cheryl Crow owned an eclectically furnished loft-style pied-à-terre in lower Manhattan’s boho-chic NoHo neighborhood that she’s sold, as was first sussed out by the eagle-eyed property gossip at the New York Post, for $2,272,500.

Property records aren’t clear as to exactly when the nine-time Grammy winner purchased the approximately 2,000-square-foot loft or how much she paid but online marketing materials show the two-bedroom and one-bathroom second-floor apartment sports a plethora of classic loft features such as well-worn narrow gauge hardwood floors, a head-roomy 13-foot-high beamed ceiling and exposed brick walls. At one end of the loft, a roomy living room has a room-wide bank of wood-trimmed and transom-topped casement windows that overlook the street. A generously wide corridor links the living room to the dining area and kitchen at the extreme rear of the loft that is fitted with stainless steel countertops, a portable center work island and a restored vintage range. Both bedrooms, which open off the corridor that links the living room and kitchen through decidedly contemporary steel and sand blasted sliding glass panels, are unfortunately windowless and one them is less than privately completely open but for a flimsy curtain to the loft’s lone, concrete-floored bathroom that has a pedestal sink, a small shower stall and a claw-footed bathtub.

Miz Crow, whose 10th studio album, “By Myself,” was released to positive reviews earlier this year, once owned a magnificent 10-plus-acre compound with three residences and a resort-worthy swimming pool near the base of Runyon Canyon in foothills above Hollywood that was sold in the fall of 2014 for $11.085 million to film and television writer/producer Alan Ball. She currently makes her primary residence outside of Nashville, TN, where she owns a not quite 16-acre tract of largely undeveloped land along the Cumberland River and, only about 15 miles away, a thickly wooded 50-plus acre spread with a 7,000-square-foot main residence, a smaller secondary home and extensive equestrian facilities. Our research indicates she also continues to own a gulf-front residence in the Santa Rosa Beach area on the Florida panhandle that was scooped up in early 2003 for exactly $1 million.

listing photos: Bascom Real Estate