YouTube Sensation Turned Pop Star Charlie Puth Lists Hollywood Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Having dropped nearly $9 million on a snazzy architectural masterpiece in the trendy and ultra-spendy Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills — more on that in a minute — You Tube sensation turned powerhouse mainstream pop star Charlie Puth listed his home in L.A.’s historic Whitley Height’s ‘hood in the foothills above Hollywood for $2,199,999. Puth, nominated for three 2016 Grammys for a song he co-wrote and recorded with Wiz Khalifa and that was featured in the box office busting action flick “Furious 7,” purchased the property in December 2015 for $1.9 million but almost immediately caught a raging case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and flipped it back on the market about six months later at $2.199 million. By August of 2016 the price had dropped to $1,999,999 and the property was taken off the open market in early 2017. Listing details, which make no secret the modern-minded Mediterranean is “Celebrity owned,” shows the extensively renovated, circa late 1950’s hillside residence has five bedrooms and six bathrooms in 4,350-square-feet.

Double front doors between newly installed privet hedges and behind an elaborately scrolled wrought iron entry gate open efficiently if inelegantly directly into an open-plan living and dining room with lustrous hardwood floors, a vaulted ceiling with exposed ridgeline beam, a fireplace and a wall of windows that open to a slender, wrought-iron railed terrace that spans the full width of the house with an over the tree-tops city view. An angled breakfast bar separates the living/dining space from the kitchen where dark wood cabinets are paired with rusty-orange colored granite counter tops and high-grade stainless steel appliances. A separate family room has terra cotta floor tiles and an over-the hedgerow city view and a den/office has terrace access through French doors.

One of the guest bedrooms has a small sitting area with a corner fireplace while the expansive master bedroom comprises a sitting room with a double-sided fireplace shared with a spacious adjoining bedroom plus a fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom lined in orange and cream colored marble and stone tiles imported from Italy. The lower level additionally offers a walk-in wine cellar lined with custom cabinets, a steam-sauna, a roomy laundry room and a complete second kitchen that leads to a spacious, terra cotta paver tiled covered patio that overlooks a saltwater swimming pool, spa and a pool house with sky light topped vaulted ceiling, wet bar and convenient bathroom.

Just 26 years old, young Mister Puth radically upgraded his residential circumstances last month when he paid superstar photographer and music video creative director Matthew Rolston a very adult $8.995 million for a spectacular and painstakingly refurbished Rex Lotery-designed architectural tour-de-force in the Trousdale Estates area of Beverly Hills. In addition to its three bedrooms plus staff quarters and a total of three full and two half bathrooms in just over 4,400-square-feet, Puth’s pricey new pad also includes a skylight-topped entrance gallery that steps down to a double-height living room with wet bar, a formal dining room, a sunken lounge with fireplace and Jay Griffith-designed landscaping that includes a heated swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and terraces with built-in outdoor furnishings.

listing photos: Nourmand & Associates