BUYER: Charlie Carver

LOCATION: Los Angeles CA

PRICE: $799,000

SIZE: 755 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A covert digital communiqué from veteran celebrity real estate snitch Lucy Spillerguts first informed us and property records do indeed confirm that up-an-coming actor Charlie Carver, best known for his role as Porter Scavo on “Desperate Housewives” and more recently seen in Dustin Lance Black’s currently airing and critically acclaimed mini-series “When We Rise,” shelled out $799,000 for an itty-bitty, architect renovated starter cottage in Los Angeles’s hipster thronged Silver Lake community.

Listing details date the smartly re-done residence to the early 1900s and show the cottage measures in at a picayune, apartment-sized 755-square-feet with just one bedroom and one bathroom plus a flexible-use loft area. A glass door with vibrant orange painted wood trim efficiently if gracelessly opens directly into the living room that features a vaulted ceiling, milk chocolate colored wood floors that run throughout the house, a minimal-minded mantel-free fireplace set between towering bookcases, and a built-in storage cabinet that cleverly incorporates cantilevered stairs to the loft. The unexpectedly spacious and generously windowed eat-in kitchen provides simple white Shaker-style lower cabinets, open upper shelves for dishware storage and display, butcher block counter tops, and a pristinely restored vintage range. The lone bedroom is indisputably compact but does offers several closets; the bathroom has crisp if ordinary white ceramic tiles in the bath/shower area; and the bi-level loft that overlooks the living room provides extra space for storage, lounging, and/or overnight guests.

The small house is privately tucked away off of a narrow alley and set up into the corner of a ruggedly maintained and slightly sloped .12-acre parcel with, according to marketing materials, drought tolerant native landscaping, reclaimed brick terraces, raised planting beds for growing vegetables, and numerous fig and citrus trees.

Listing photos: PLG Estates