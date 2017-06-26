Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelly Makes Off-Market Deal for Nashville Manse (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Charles and Cassie Kelley

LOCATION: Nashville, TN

PRICE: $2,910,000

SIZE: 6,682 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms plus pool house with kitchenette and bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Charles Kelley, founding member internationally acclaimed pop-country trio Lady Antebellum, surreptitiously sold his Nashville estate, we first learned from Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial, for $2.91 million. The sale price was nearly 10% below the $3.2 million asking price but still well above the $1.6 million of the two-time Grammy winning and three-time Country Music Award winning singer/songwriter and his wife Cassie Kelley, founder of the heavily trafficked Womanista website, paid for the property in early 2012. The sale appears to have gone done off-market but digital marketing materials and other online resources show the stylishly appointed residence, a white brick Georgian built in 1942 on 1.56 lush acres in the affluent Belle Meade neighborhood about ten miles south of downtown, measures in at 6,682-square-feet with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms plus a roomy pool house.

A semi-circular drive makes an elegant approach to the stately residence that is entered through a double-height center hall foyer. Dark stained hardwood floors flow into a step-down living room with fireplace that Mister and Missus Kelley furnished as a banquet hall-sized dining room with a massive wooden table that will easily accommodate a dozen diners in an eclectic mix of tufted white sofas and gilt-trimmed cabriolet chairs. A neighboring room with lustrous gold and cream-colored brocade wall covering, probably originally intended as a formal dining room, was repurposed as a den/children’s playroom while a separate library features denim blue painted paneled walls, a TV-surmounted fireplace and a men’s clubby quartet of rivet accented and caramel colored leather club chairs around a mustard yellow tufted ottoman. The heart of the home is unquestionably the great room that runs along the rear of the residence that was decoratively refreshed by The Studio at One Kings Lane since listing photographs were taken. The spacious space incorporates a family room area that steps down to a broad bank of French doors to the backyard, a dining area with a room-wide bank of floor-to-ceiling windows and a sleek, all white and stainless steel kitchen glitzed up with slab marble counter tops, pearlescent tile back splashes plus a shimmering panel of mirrored tiles applied to the wall in a trendy herringbone pattern behind the farmhouse style sink.

The second floor, accessible via stairs or, for those who prefer less physical exertion, an elevator, has three guest and family bedrooms plus a master suite with French doors to a Juliet balcony, a boutique-style dressing room and two decadently appointed bathrooms, one with mirrored vanities and a two-person soaking tub and the other with side-by-side sauna and steam shower. The back of the house opens to sweep of lawn that stretches out to a swimming pool and sizable pool house that offers a spacious lounge area with fireplace, an integrated sound system, a kitchenette and a bathroom. There’s also a small putting green set into a mature stand of trees and shrubs, a walled dining terrace, and a detached three-car garage.

The uncommonly comely Kelleys previously owned a much smaller home in a leafy but otherwise fairly unassuming neighborhood just a few miles away they acquired in early 2010 for $685,000 and sold just over two years later for $720,000.

listing photos: Neal Clayton Realtors (via You Tube)