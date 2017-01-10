SELLER: Céline Dion

LOCATION: Paris, France

PRICE: €9,000,000 (US$9,474,830)

SIZE: (approx.) 8,000 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5+ bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: A large and eclectically furnished mansion in the wealthy, museum-packed 16th arrondisement of Paris, owned according to reports out of the U.K. by Céline Dion, has come up for sale with an asking price of €9,000,000, an amount our handy-dandy currency conversion contraption reveals to be US$9,474,830 at today’s rates. The five-time Grammy-winning French-Canadian singer and her late husband/manager René Angélil, who passed in early 2016, reportedly acquired the 8,000-plus-square-foot residence in the gated, discreetly soignée Villa Montmorency enclave sometime in 2008.

Listing details show the five bedroom and five-plus bathroom, elevator-equipped four-story residence includes a roomy living room with fireplace, barrel-vaulted ceiling and a room-wide bank of glass doors that lead to a large deck and verdantly landscaped garden. An adjoining step-down double-height library alcove has floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a pitched glass ceiling that floods the space with natural light. Main floor living and entertaining spaces also include a separate dining room and kitchen while an extensive finished basement level offers a home theater, games room, wine cellar, spa/fitness area, and garage. There are four en suite bedrooms on the upper two levels plus as a penthouse level bedroom with attached bathroom and private balcony with an over-the-treetops city lights view.

When in Las Vegas, where she has a long-standing and exceedingly lucrative residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace — she reportedly hauls in nearly half of a million dollars per show, the chest-pounding pop-chanteuse holes up in a in a guard-gated development on the shore of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson, NV, that property records show encompasses three adjoining parcels with an 8,137-square-foot main house and a 1,943-square-foot pool house. Miz Dion previously owned an opulent and arguably garishly opulent 24,000-square-foot French Norman chateau-style mansion set on a roughly 20-acre private island in the middle of the Montreal River in Quebec that was sold in early 2016 for a reported $25.5 million and she continues to own but would like to get rid of a resort-style ocean-front spread in Hobe Sound, FL, that she first put up for sale in 2013 with an eye-popping, publicity generating and ultimately wildly optimistic $72 million price tag. The approximately 5.7-acre compound, with its almost 17,000-square-foot main house, two massive guesthouses and lake-sized swimming pool, is still for sale but with a substantially reduced price of $45,500,000.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty