Céline Dion Sells Epic Bahamian-Style South Florida Compound

SELLER: Céline Dion

LOCATION: Jupiter Island, FL

PRICE: $38,500,000

SIZE: 18,800 square feet, 13 bedrooms, 14 full and 6 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Although property records don’t yet reflect a transfer of ownership and she had to adjust her pie-in-the-sky real estate expectations way down from its original $72.5 million asking price, word on the South Florida real estate street is that Céline Dion sold her extravagant Jupiter Island compound for somewhere near its $38.5 million asking price to an as yet unidentified American who plans to use the epic property as a vacation home. Miz Dion, who presides over a fortune estimated last year by Forbes at almost $400 million, purchased the property with her now deceased husband/manager, René Angélil, in early 2008 for $7.032 million and custom built a Brobdingnagian Bahamian-style estate that far more resembles and functions like an ultra-luxe boutique resort than what mere financial mortals think of as a private home.

The lushly landscaped 5.7-acre spread, with over 415-feet of private ocean frontage and annual taxes that exceed $350,000, encompasses around 18,800-square-feet of comfortably luxurious living space with a total of 13 bedrooms and 14 full and six half bathrooms divided between the close to 10,000-square-foot main house and five separate pavilions. Marketing materials indicate there are three en suite guest/family bedrooms in the main residence plus a plushly appointed master suite that, in addition to a large bedroom where a television drops out of the ceiling at the push of a button and a sumptuous bathroom with glamorous mirrored vanity, incorporates a dressing room lined with custom built-ins, a separate walk-in closet with automated clothes and shoe racks, and two ocean-view verandas, one with a fireplace one with a hot tub. Two self-contained guesthouses each have four bedrooms; a tennis pavilion is outfitted a simulated golf range; the pool house offers a built-in grilling area plus a full kitchen; and an octagonal beachside cabana provides a massage room, kitchen and sleeping loft.

The estate’s three, geothermal-heated swimming pools include one at the back of the main house near the ocean and two connecting pools on the front side of the house with a commercial-grade water slide and a lazy river that wraps around a grassy island. There’s also garage space for at least four cars, additional parking for dozens more, two generators for when hurricanes knock the power out and an on-site desalinization system for irrigation.

Miz Dion, whose husband passed in January 2016, sold an ostentatiously opulent 24,000-square-foot chateau-style mansion on a 20-acre private island outside of Quebec in early 2016 for a reported $25.5 million. She continues to own a mansion in the swank Villa Montmorency enclave in Paris that came up for sale earlier this year at not quite $9.5 million and she resides primarily in an approximately 8,100-square-foot mansion in a prestigious gated development outside of Las Vegas where she holds down a lucrative residency at Caesar’s Palace for which she reportedly rakes in almost half of a million dollars per show.

Listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty