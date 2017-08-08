‘American Idol’ Producer Lists Mid-Century Home in Encino (EXCLUSIVE)

Nine-time Emmy-nominated reality TV producer Cécile Frot-Coutaz listed a crisply renovated mid-century modern residence tucked up into the prosperous foothills south of Encino with a price tag of a smidgen more than $2 million. French-born Frot-Coutaz, CEO of FremantleMedia and, as Simon Cowell’s right-hand woman, a longtime producer on “American Idol,” “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent,” purchased the property in 2005 for just over $1.3 million.

Custom designed in the mid 1950s by architect James W. Larson and respectfully restored and updated to honor and enhance the home’s architectural integrity, the unassuming, low-slung residence is all but hidden from the street behind a low wall and a lushly landscaped courtyard entry. Airy, open-plan interior spaces, which contain a total of five bedrooms and three renovated bathrooms in almost 3,000 square feet, feature lustrous, hand-polished concrete floors, restored original wood accents and vast walls of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass sliders that open to a pristine, professionally landscaped yard and saltwater swimming pool.

A massive stone fireplace anchors the living room and a spacious separate family room offers integrated media equipment, an indoor barbecue and a long wall of glass that opens to a roomy lanai with built-in ceiling heaters.

There are three guest bedrooms plus a spacious master suite, all with well-preserved custom built-ins. There’s also a detached en suite staff bedroom/home office with a built-in desk attached to the back of the two-car garage, plus a custom-designed retreat/studio privately perched on the wooded hillside behind the house.

