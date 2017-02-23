SELLER: Calvin Klein

LOCATION: Miami Beach, CA

PRICE: $12,850,000

SIZE: 5,802 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Though it took nearly two years and it finally sold for significantly under its in-hindsight rose-tinted original price tag of $16 million, according to digital listings kindly forwarded by a couple of helpful Sunshine State tattletales fashion and style icon Calvin Klein sold his sophisticated Miami Beach getaway for $12.85 million. Mister Klein, a renowned master of luxurious sartorial austerity, purchased the waterfront property in July 2004 for $5.75 million according to various online resources. Listing details show the white stucco and red tile roofed residence, tucked behind gates and barely visible amid a dense grove of tropical foliage, has five en suite bedrooms and a total of five full and two half bathrooms in 5,802 square feet of sumptuously spare interiors that feature furnishing and antiques selected by internationally celebrated designer Axel Vervoordt.

A discreet arched wooden door opens to a large, loggia ringed and tree-shaded courtyard around which the house arranges itself. A slender entrance hall leads to an exceptionally lengthy combination living and dining room with exposed beam wood ceiling, long banks of metal-framed glass doors and a smooth, polished concrete floor while the nearby kitchen has open shelves and jet-black counter tops on bone colored wood cabinetry. The flooring switches to warm, semi-rustic and probably antique floorboards in the bedrooms, including in the master suite that opens to a private terrace and includes a wardrobe lined dressing area. More than 2,000-square feet of what listing descriptions describe as “Impressively landscaped outdoor living/dining areas” include a spacious covered porch and an invitingly serene and fantastically photogenic swimming pool closely bordered by tall and impenetrable stands of bamboo. Beyond the swimming pool there’s a long view over Biscayne Bay and a private dock.

Even without his getaway in Miami Beach, the 70-something year old designer still maintains a thick and heavy-duty portfolio of high-maintenance homes easily worth well over $100 million. In New York City Mister Klein maintains a triplex penthouse atop one of the three Richard Meier-designed glass-walled towers that front the West Side Highway and overlook the Hudson River in the far West Village. Reports from the time of his purchase in 2000 indicate he paid $14 million for the triple-story spread that spans about 12,000-square-feet.

Like many New Yorkers with the resources to do so, Mister Klein owns not just one but two dazzling estates in the prodigiously moneyed enclave of East Hampton. In addition to an immense and postcard-perfect shingled cottage on a healthy handful of super-prime acres bordered on one side by Georgica Pond on and the other by the Atlantic Ocean, Mister Klein also owns an indisputably monumental glass-walled pavilion — the New York Times called it a “minimalist palace” — that he custom built on ten-or-so oceanfront acres once owned by Henry Francis du Pont. By some estimates, Mister Klein shelled out about $75 million, including the price of the land, to design and build the dune-topping multi-structure compound.

Shortly after he first put his Miami Beach home for sale, Mister Klein set his wide-eyed and deep-pocketed real estate sights on Los Angeles where, in June 2015, he coughed up $25 million for a boldly designed and brand spanking new, 9,350-square-foot multi-story contemporary with knee-buckling panoramic city views high in the trendy and spendy Bird Streets above the Sunset Strip.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman