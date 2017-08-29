Late ‘All in the Family’ Writer’s Studio City Home for Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

Just months after writer-producer Bernard “Bud” Wiser died at age 87, his longtime Studio City home has come up for sale at $2.75 million. Wiser, who produced National Geographic documentary specials before he went on to pen scripts for iconic ’70s and ’80s sitcoms such as “All in the Family” and “One Day at a Time,” and write and produce for “Who’s the Boss?,” owned the slightly more than 4,000-square-foot home since at least the late 1980s.

The well-maintained and undeniably decorative if dated interiors, which contain four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms and four fireplaces, include a roomy wood-floored living room with a fireplace and a skylight-pierced vaulted ceiling plus a formal dining room with pink floral wallpaper and a parquet-floored office/library with an antique brick fireplace set into floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves.

A large center-island kitchen with terra cotta-colored granite countertops is open to a sprawling great room done up in a vaguely Southwestern motif.

The room features a fireplace, white painted terra cotta floor tiles, a vaulted ceiling with massive exposed wood beams, a walk-in wet bar and an informal dining area set into a huge greenhouse window that floods the room with natural light.

There are three family bedrooms on the main floor, while the master suite privately occupies the entire second floor with a fireplace, numerous skylights, a separate sitting room, French doors to a small balcony, a ceramic-tiled bathroom and a bedroom-size walk-in closet. Extensive, private and mostly tree-covered grounds include meandering flagstone terraces, a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa and a detached garage.

The rustic, quietly upscale Fryman Canyon neighborhood has long attracted Hollywood types; current homeowners in the area include George Clooney, Lucy Liu, Teri Hatcher, Bruno Mars and “Survivor” host Jeff Probst, who bought the former estate of singing cowboy Gene Autry in 2011 for $5 million.

