Bryan Adams Leases Mustique Hideaway (EXCLUSIVE)

Grammy-winning 1980s rocker Bryan Adams presides over an impressive international real estate portfolio that includes Point Lookout, a postcard-perfect Caribbean hideaway on the ultra-exclusive and teeny-tiny West Indies island of Mustique that he leases out as a high-end vacation rental. Spectacularly situated on a slender private isthmus between two pristine beaches, the secluded and simply furnished compound does not come cheap; published rates start at $16,500 per week in the off-season and balloon to $30,000 per week during the spring and early summer. Additional expenses include hospitality taxes and a discretionary tip for household staff, easily adding several thousand dollars more to the staggering cost.

Designed and built in the mid-1970s by renowned island architects Oliver Messel and Arne Hasselqvist, the single-story villa has a hurricane-thwarting stone exterior and light, bright interiors that open through shuttered windows to a columned veranda and an alfresco dining courtyard. The main section of the villa houses an open-plan living and dining area, and the compound will comfortably sleep a dozen blissfully barefoot but still well-heeled guests in six en suite bedrooms spread throughout several structures that include a freestanding cottage perched privately on a low bluff above the main house.

The property juxtaposes serene isolation with modern-day creature comforts like high-speed Wi-Fi, iPod docking stations, air-conditioned bedrooms and a Land Rover to get around the island. In addition to its two private beaches — one faces east and the other west — there’s an organic vegetable garden and a swimming pool that juts out into the ocean.

The Canadian-born musician, also an accomplished photographer and a tireless humanitarian, resides primarily in a Thames River-view townhouse in central London that dates to the early 18th century and that he described last year in Architectural Digest as “masculine” and a “Zen retreat.” He also maintains a stylishly refined, partly subterranean Paris pied-à-terre in an 18th-century carriage house on the ritzy Île Saint-Louis that was featured in Elle Decor.

