SELLER: Britney Spears

LOCATION: Thousand Oaks, CA

PRICE: $7,000,000

SIZE: 8,456 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Britney Spears sold one of her two mansions in the Ventura County community of Thousand Oaks, CA, this one inside the prestigious gates of the Sherwood Country Club, for and even-steven $7,000,000. Listing details show the sprawling single-story residence, a new-fangled and luxuriously outfitted if arguably fairly generic take on a classic Spanish hacienda, was originally put up for sale almost a year ago at $8.995 million and measures a decidedly commodious but short of gargantuan 8,456-square-feet with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms. The reliably bankable Mississippi-born and Louisiana-bred pop superstar, who the bean counters at Forbes estimated hauled in excess of $30 million in 2016 due in part to an extraordinarily lucrative residency at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, purchased the property in November 2012 for $6,774,500.

A ballroom-scaled, double-height foyer leads to a huge living room with groin vaulted gallery, soaring ceiling, elegant fireplace, and black marble-topped wet bar with glass-fronted climate controlled walk-in wine cellar. A separate but no less grandly proportioned great room includes another fireplace, huge glass sliders that disappear into the walls when open, and a dining area that’s completely open to an all-white double-island kitchen with slab marble countertops and an extensive collection of premium-grade appliances. There’s also a games room and media lounge and two home offices, one with white built-in bookshelves and another with dark brown built-in in bookshelves. Most rooms along the back of the house open to a meandering veranda that incorporates a lounge area with fireplace, an al fresco dining area just outside the kitchen, and a circular outdoor kitchen/grilling station. The veranda looks out over a flat and grassy back yard and swimming pool to a serene view of the surrounding Santa Monica Mountains.

The former “Mickey Mouse Club” cast member, now in her mid 30s and still under a legal conservatorship in effect since she had an explosive and shockingly public breakdown in 2008, still owns “Serenity,” her long-time family home in Kentwood, KY, as well as a lavish, 20-acre estate in a gated Thousand Oaks enclave she acquired in October 2015 for $7.4 million. Listing details from the time of the purchase show the faux-Italian villa-style mansion has five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms in 12,464 square feet along with an oak paneled library, a media room, a 3,800-bottle wine cellar, a pool house with kitchen and bathroom, a three-hole golf course, and lighted tennis court.

Having bought, sold and rented a slew of multi-million dollar mansions in several of Los Angeles’s premiere communities and enclaves, Miz Spears is certainly no stranger to the international property gossip columns. In June 2003 she sold an approximately 8,000-square-foot hillside house above the Sunset Strip for $3.85 million to Brittany Murphy who met her tragically untimely death there in late 2009. (The property was later sold, the existing house raised and an even larger über-modern mansion built that, after first being listed at $19.75 million, recently sold for $14,533,000.) Spears later owned a multi-acre estate in Malibu’s guard-gated Serra Retreat that she shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline and sold in August 2007 for $10 million to horror film director Stephen Sommers who, in turn, sold it in 2014 for $11.45 million to — we’ve been told by several people in a position to know — fitness guru turned real estate mogul Danny Errico. Spears next and impulsively shelled out $6.75 million, in cash, for a vaguely Mediterranean mansion in the guard-gated Summit community above Beverly Hills that she sold after nearly four years on and off the market for $4.253 million, a staggering loss of nearly $2.5 million.

Listing photos: Beach City Brokers