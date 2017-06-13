Bree Turner Picks Up Poppy Montgomery’s Place in Pacific Palisades

Bree Turner House
Teles Properties
View Gallery
21 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

A white brick and clapboard-clad East Coast-style traditional in a quiet pocket just outside downtown Pacific Palisades was sold for not quite $5 million by “Unforgettable” actress Poppy Montgomery, and the new owner, so swears real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, is “Grimm” star Bree Turner. Montgomery purchased the then brand-new house just over two years ago for not quite $4.9 million and first set it out for sale just over a year later at $5.5 million.

This story first appeared in the June 13, 2017 issue of Variety.

A stone-paved front porch provides a friendly approach to the approximately 4,800-square-foot residence that’s tightly set on a street-to-street lot. There are four (and potentially five) bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms over three floors of casually luxurious living space. Matte finished oak floors extend from the center-hall entry into the flanking formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and both with a coffered ceiling. The family room at the rear of the residence offers a wet bar and a fireplace, while the expensively stocked center-island kitchen includes top-end finishes and an informal dining area charmingly set into a bay window with built-in banquette seating.

Two family bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom on the upper floor. A master suite is replete with a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace with a custom mantel, a walk-in closet and a huge bathroom with marble floor tiles. A finished basement includes a media lounge, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a den and an en suite bedroom suitable for guests or live-in domestic staff. In the family room a bank of glass doors fold open accordion style to a slate-paved outdoor living room with a brick fireplace. Unusual for a house in this price range, the backyard is undeniably compact and does not include a swimming pool or spa, although it does have a built-in barbecue and a small patch of sloped lawn.

Turner, daughter of late professional football player Kevin Turner, and her orthopedic surgeon husband, Justin Saliman, previously owned a boxy, five-bedroom contemporary set behind a tall hedge in the West Hollywood-adjacent Beverly Grove neighborhood that property records show they acquired in 2010 for $1.9 million and sold last month for $3.2 million.

listing photos: Teles Properties

 

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More Dirt News from Variety

Loading
ad