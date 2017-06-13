Bree Turner Picks Up Poppy Montgomery’s Place in Pacific Palisades

A white brick and clapboard-clad East Coast-style traditional in a quiet pocket just outside downtown Pacific Palisades was sold for not quite $5 million by “Unforgettable” actress Poppy Montgomery, and the new owner, so swears real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, is “Grimm” star Bree Turner. Montgomery purchased the then brand-new house just over two years ago for not quite $4.9 million and first set it out for sale just over a year later at $5.5 million.

A stone-paved front porch provides a friendly approach to the approximately 4,800-square-foot residence that’s tightly set on a street-to-street lot. There are four (and potentially five) bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms over three floors of casually luxurious living space. Matte finished oak floors extend from the center-hall entry into the flanking formal living and dining rooms, the former with a fireplace and both with a coffered ceiling. The family room at the rear of the residence offers a wet bar and a fireplace, while the expensively stocked center-island kitchen includes top-end finishes and an informal dining area charmingly set into a bay window with built-in banquette seating.

Two family bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom on the upper floor. A master suite is replete with a vaulted ceiling, a fireplace with a custom mantel, a walk-in closet and a huge bathroom with marble floor tiles. A finished basement includes a media lounge, a climate-controlled wine cellar, a den and an en suite bedroom suitable for guests or live-in domestic staff. In the family room a bank of glass doors fold open accordion style to a slate-paved outdoor living room with a brick fireplace. Unusual for a house in this price range, the backyard is undeniably compact and does not include a swimming pool or spa, although it does have a built-in barbecue and a small patch of sloped lawn.

Turner, daughter of late professional football player Kevin Turner, and her orthopedic surgeon husband, Justin Saliman, previously owned a boxy, five-bedroom contemporary set behind a tall hedge in the West Hollywood-adjacent Beverly Grove neighborhood that property records show they acquired in 2010 for $1.9 million and sold last month for $3.2 million.

listing photos: Teles Properties