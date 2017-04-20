SELLER: Brandon Flowers

LOCATION: Las Vegas, NV

PRICE: $4,950,000

SIZE: 8,299 square feet, 6 bedrooms 7 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The pedigreed Las Vegas compound of multi-instrumentalist rock star Brandon Flowers, lead singer of The Killers, popped up for sale at $4,950,000. Mister Flowers, born in nearby Henderson, NV, and raised between Utah and Las Vegas, purchased the gated, hacienda-style spread in April 2010 for $3.995 million. Reportedly built in 1961 by billionaire recluse Howard Hughes, later residents include Mercedes-Benz dealership magnate Fletcher Jones and his ex-wife, former Las Vegas mayor Jan Jones, married tennis greats Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, and real estate developer Irwin Molasky, one of the co-founders of Lorimar Productions.

Hidden behind a row of mature trees about five miles north of louche heart of The Strip in the leafy and prosperous John S. Park Historic District, the .91-acre compound offers 8,299-square-feet of living space with a total of six bedrooms and seven full and two half bathrooms divided between the main house and a couple of outbuildings. The Spanish Revival-style main residence has five bedrooms, per listing details, plus an entrance hall with a floating circular staircase, formal living and dining rooms, a library/den, fitness room and an updated eat-in kitchen with adjoining informal dining area that features corkscrew staircase imported from Belgium and set into a semi-circular windowed bay.

The oasis-like compound’s lush grounds are fed by a much coveted and valuable on-site well and include a built-in grilling station, shaded al fresco dining area, an over-sized swimming pool, and vast carpets of lush lawn dotted with mature shade trees. Outbuildings include a barn-like music room where Mister Flowers keeps a grand piano gifted by Sir Elton John, which is not included in the sale, and a two-story guesthouse with double-height living space and full kitchen.

According to Realtor.com, the first to suss out the listing, the Flowers family plan to move to another state.

Listing photos: LUXE Estates & Lifestyles