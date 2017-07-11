Bobby Flay Cooks Up New Price for Manhattan Luxury Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Flay: Rex/Shutterstock
Celebrity chef and international restaurateur Bobby Flay, host and exec producer of reality TV cooking competition “Beat Bobby Flay,” has had a tough time selling off a luxury duplex condo in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood. But rather than going the customary route of a price reduction to entice potential buyers, he raised the asking price from $7 million to $7.25 million.

This story first appeared in the July 11, 2017 issue of Variety.

The duplex condo, in the same building where Katie Holmes holed up after she split from Tom Cruise, is a combination of two units, the first acquired in September 2000 for $815,000, and the second in early 2005 for $1.5 million. Together, they measure in at a bit more than 3,200 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The lower level offers a foyer with custom switchback staircase, a combination living and dining room with a full wall of floor-to-ceiling bookcases and an open-plan kitchen cleverly designed to keep work areas out of view of the living and dining area. There’s an oversize walk-in pantry tucked up under the stairs, and just off the kitchen, behind a wall of steel-trimmed casement windows, an office is lined along three walls with built-in desks and bookshelves. There’s one bedroom and a bathroom downstairs; upstairs, along with a 27-foot-long family/media room with zinc-topped built-in bar, there’s another guest bedroom and bathroom plus a master suite with two walk-in closets and an en suite marble bathroom.

Property records indicate Flay continues to own a one-bedroom and one-bathroom, Hudson River-view apartment in a Trump-branded building on the Upper West Side of Manhattan purchased in 2008 for $1.45 million, as well as a nearly three-acre estate secreted down a private lane in a thickly wooded area of East Hampton, N.Y., picked up over the summer of 2009 for just about $1.5 million.

